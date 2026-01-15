In a post on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky called for Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify before a House Committee to explain the delay in the release of files related to late sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie wrote on social media that Bondi "should be called to testify in the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee where she must answer for her failure to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. It's unusual that she's never appeared in front of the House Judiciary Committee."

The Kentucky representative's demand stems from a stipulation in the Epstein Files Transparency Act in which the law demands that all of the files in possession of the Department of Justice related to Epstein must be given to Congress within 30 days of the passing of the law. However, the law was passed in November and only a small fraction of the files has been made available.

To date, the DOJ had published approximately 12,285 documents totaling roughly 125,575 pages, amounting to less than 1 percent of the materials lawmakers expected to be accessible. Massie, who helped drive the bipartisan push for the law's passage, has publicly accused Bondi of failing both the letter and spirit of that statute.

In a joint letter with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna to U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer, the lawmakers urged the appointment of an independent monitor to ensure DOJ complies with the law and properly produces all required files. They argued that the department's failure to meet the statutory deadline and its extensive use of redactions or delays amounts to "openly defying the law."

In the letter, Massie argued that Bondi's handling of the release, including missing the deadline and making what he calls excessive redactions, falls short of legal requirements. "Attorney General Pam Bondi is egregiously violating the requirements of the Epstein Files Transparency Act," Massie said, adding that internal DOJ communications and records remain improperly withheld.

That frustration has not been limited to legal filings. Massie and Khanna have also threatened tougher congressional action, including inherent contempt proceedings that could fine or detain officials for failing to comply. The bipartisan duo has suggested that Bondi could face punitive measures until the files are fully released, arguing that the Justice Department's reluctance amounts to a violation of congressional authority.

Massie's comments come days after former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, refused to testify under subpoena in a Republican led House Oversight investigation into Epstein.

Originally published on IBTimes