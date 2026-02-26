At least one of the U.S. citizens aboard the speedboat involved in a deadly shooting with Cuban forces was killed, according to a new report.

Axios detailed that another U.S. citizen was injured and is receiving medical care in Cuba. At least another person has a K-1 visa, a non-immigrant visa allowing a foreigner to enter the U.S. and marry a U.S. citizen, and others are believed to be legal permanent residents of the country.

It is unclear what the people aboard the boat sought to do, but its owner reported it as stolen in Florida. He told the sheriff's office he suspected that a man helping lay tile in a renovation project took it and left his truck near the vessel. He added that the man "has family in Cuba to include two young daughters who were still" there.

Havana said on Wednesday that four people and six more were wounded by troops after they were fired upon. The country's Ministry of Interior detailed that the vessel approached within one nautical mile of Villa Clara on Monday morning. When local forces approached the vessel to identify its passengers, its occupants opened fire, leading forces to respond.

The statement added that the commander of the Cuban vessel was wounded. All those injured were "evacuated and received medical assistance," officials added.

State-run outlet Granma said forces seized assault rifles, short weapons, Molotov cocktails, bullet-proof vests, and camouflage apparel. It added that all those aboard the vessel were Cubans who lived in the U.S.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stood by the forces' actions. In a social media publication, Diaz-Canel said Cuba "doesn't attack or make threats."

"We've raised this in several occasions and we stand by it today: Cuba will defend itself with determination and strength against any terrorist and mercenary aggression that intends to affect its sovereignty and national stability," he added.

AFP reported on Thursday that one of the men aboard the boat, Michel Ortega Casanova, had often spoken about wanting to liberate the island from the regime. "His goal was to go and fight against a criminal and murderous narco-tyrannical (government), to see if that would spark the people to rise up," Wilfredo Beyra, head of the Cuban Republican Party in Tampa, told the outlet.

"I had warned him that it was not the time to take such action for the freedom of Cuba, that he had to wait," he added. Beyra went on to say that he last spoke with Ortega Casanova about 10 days ago.

