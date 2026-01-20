Brooklyn Beckham has spent years answering the same question: what does he actually do for a living? The 26-year-old son of football legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has cycled through various careers, including modelling, photography, and aspiring to be a chef.

Now, with his family ties publicly severed, he appears determined to prove he can stand on his own financially.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brooklyn is currently worth approximately $10 million (£7.9 million). His wife Nicola Peltz, daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz, has an estimated personal fortune of $50 million (£39.5 million). The couple married in April 2022 at the Peltz family's $103 million (£81 million) Palm Beach estate.

Hot Sauce, Sake, and Brand Deals

Brooklyn's primary business venture is Cloud23, a hot sauce brand he launched in late 2024. The name references his father's jersey number at Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, as well as the date he proposed to Nicola. Speaking to CNBC, he said: 'I designed every tiny little aspect of Cloud23. I designed the bottle from scratch. I named it. This is like my baby.'

The sauce launched nationally at Whole Foods across America. Brooklyn has since partnered with Barilla, Airbnb, and Jefferson's Bourbon for collaborative promotions. He is also planning to open a burger restaurant called Beck's Buns, where Cloud23 will be served on the menu, according to The Drinks Business.

In 2022, he co-founded WESAKE, a canned sake brand brewed in a 280-year-old Japanese brewery. 'I've always had a profound respect and intrigue for Japanese culture,' he told Rolling Stone. 'Through my travels, love of cooking and experimenting with new flavours, I was introduced to sake.'

Modelling, Photography, and Social Media

Before pivoting to food, Brooklyn built his income through fashion. He signed a £1 million ($1.27 million) deal with Superdry in 2021 to front their streetwear line, though the partnership ended the following year. He has also worked with Pepe Jeans, Reserved, and served as a brand ambassador for Huawei smartphones.

His modelling career began at 16 when Burberry hired him for a campaign. The decision sparked backlash from industry professionals. Photographer Chris Floyd told The Guardian it was 'sheer nepotism', adding that Brooklyn 'hasn't done it from hard work, which is counter-intuitive to what his parents represent'.

Brooklyn also published a photography book titled 'What I See' in 2017. Critics were not kind. The book featured simple captions such as 'Elephants in Kenya. So hard to photograph but incredible to see.' He attended the Parsons School of Design in New York but left without completing his degree.

With over 16 million Instagram followers, Brooklyn earns substantial income from sponsored content. He has promoted brands including Twinkly lighting, Wendy's and Silk plant-based milk on his social media accounts.

Financial Independence Amid Family Fallout

The question of Brooklyn's financial independence has taken on new significance following his explosive Instagram statement on 19 January 2026. He alleged his parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe him into signing away the commercial rights to his name before his wedding, according to Fox News.

'My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since,' Brooklyn wrote. He added that his family 'values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.'

Name and image rights form a crucial component of celebrity earnings. Retaining control over his own name allows Brooklyn to pursue endorsement deals and business ventures without splitting proceeds with the wider Beckham brand operation. His parents have not publicly responded to the allegations.

For now, Brooklyn appears focused on building Cloud23 into what he calls a 'pantry staple'. Speaking at Brandweek 2025, he said his goal is to create something that outlasts him. 'This is something I want to pass down to my kids,' he said. Whether his businesses can sustain his lifestyle long-term remains to be seen.

Originally published on IBTimes UK