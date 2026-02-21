Lana Del Rey's husband, Jeremy Dufrene, has publicly denied claims that he supports the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. Replying to a comment on Instagram, Dufrene said 'no MAGA supporter here.'

The rumours came after screenshots allegedly from his Facebook account circulated online, suggesting he had shared conservative or politically controversial posts in the past.

Who Jeremy Dufrene Is and How the Rumours Began

Jeremy Dufrene, 49, works as an alligator tour captain in Des Allemands, Louisiana. He became publicly known for his relationship with Del Rey, which started in 2024.

The couple was photographed at Leeds Festival in England, and later married in a low‑key ceremony on the Louisiana bayou. They have known each other since at least 2019, when Del Rey shared photos from one of his swamp tours.

The rumours about Dufrene's politics largely stem from old screenshots shared online, showing him allegedly reposting conservative content. Some posts were described by fans of Del Rey as anti-vaccine or hostile to transgender people.

There is no verified evidence that the posts came from Dufrene's real account, and he has never addressed those screenshots directly. He has, however, firmly denied being a MAGA supporter in the comment section.

Observers also point to his Louisiana background, a state known for Republican leanings, as a factor in the assumptions about his politics. Users gave Jufrene the benefit of the doubt as 'someone from Louisiana' said: 'I've met people in my state that look like and talk like a textbook conservative, but are registered democrats and have voted liberal in every election they've participated in. And vice versa.'

Not everyone is convinced, though. One commenter added, 'The transphobic posts from his Facebook were vile. I believe that people absolutely have the ability to change their minds however the proof is in the pudding and for right now, all I see is a half-assed attempt to gain a few positive PR points because she's releasing new music.'

A Relationship Away from the Spotlight

The couple's romance has attracted attention because it differs from typical celebrity partnerships. Dufrene is not a public figure; he works with airboats and conducts swamp tours.

Del Rey, 40, has said she admires his straightforwardness and resilience. On the first time they met, the singer recalled that he told her, 'I work with alligators — I have tough skin.'

The relationship also influences Del Rey's music. On her forthcoming album Stove, she co-wrote a track with Dufrene. Fans suggest it will show the husband and wife's private lives behind the screen.

Is Lana Del Rey MAGA?

But it is not just Dufrene receiving raised eyebrows when it comes to their political alliance. There were also rumours about Lana Del Rey being MAGA that started around 2020. They grew out of a mix of her fan base discussions, her use of American imagery in music videos, and certain lyrical references that some people interpreted as patriotic or conservative.

Online users linked these aesthetics — like vintage Americana, flags and nostalgic depictions of 1950s-60s America — to right-wing or MAGA symbolism. But it's worth noting that Lana herself never endorsed Trump or the movement.

The speculation also intensified because of her relationship with a Louisiana native, and the old screenshots allegedly showing him interacting with conservative content. Fans connected those dots and assumed her political views aligned with his.

Unlike other pop stars, like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, Del Rey has never been political, even on social media. She had not vocally supported Republicans and Democrats, but fans defend that she's always been 'liberal' in her songs.

Lana Del Rey's Married Life

Since marrying in September 2024, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene have kept their life largely private, away from the usual celebrity spotlight. They split time between her world of music and fashion and his quieter life running swamp tours in Des Allemands, Louisiana.

Friends and insiders describe them as grounded and supportive of each other, with Jeremy offering a calming balance to Lana's public career. The couple has been seen at festivals, low-key outings, and family gatherings, often sharing small glimpses on social media.

