Almost 60 people were killed and about 20 injured in multiple Mexican states following the military operation that resulted in the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," according to official figures presented by Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch and Defense Secretary Gen. Ricardo Trevilla Trejo.

Harfuch said authorities recorded 27 attacks against security forces in Jalisco after the operation. He reported that 25 National Guard members, one prison guard and one state prosecutor's office official were killed in those incidents, along with one civilian. Thirty suspected members of organized crime were also killed during related confrontations, he said.

Trevilla detailed casualties from the operation itself, saying three soldiers were killed in direct clashes in a wooded area of Jalisco and three more died from injuries while being airlifted to a hospital. He said troops also killed eight suspected gunmen, detained two people and seized weapons including seven long guns and two rocket launchers of Russian origin.

Speaking at a presidential press conference, Trevilla became emotional while referring to fallen personnel. "To offer condolences to the families of our comrades... recognition to our military personnel who carried out a successful operation," he said. "It can be seen from many perspectives, but it is definitive that they fulfilled their mission."

El secretario de la Defensa Nacional, Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, dio el pésame a las familias de los militares que perdieron la vida en la operación que llevó a la detención y muerte de Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho". Reconoció también la labor de las Fuerzas Armadas en lo… pic.twitter.com/u7Fcz6yDkp — NMás (@nmas) February 23, 2026

Authorities said the operation targeted Oseguera in Tapalpa, about 130 kilometers south of Guadalajara, after intelligence identified a heavily armed cell protecting him. He died while being transported by air to Mexico City following his capture.

After news of his death spread, members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel launched attacks across areas where the group operates. Officials reported burning vehicles, highway blockades and arson attacks on businesses. In some cities, residents were told to remain indoors. More than 250 road blockades were reported, though authorities later said most had been cleared.

Jalisco's governor declared a "code red," suspending public transportation and mass events. Flights were temporarily canceled in Puerto Vallarta, and about 300 travelers were escorted from the airport for safety.

President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday urged the public to stay "calm and informed," adding that "in most parts of the country, activities are proceeding normally." She praised the armed forces for the operation and said the priority now is to "guarantee peace and security throughout Mexico."

Originally published on Latin Times