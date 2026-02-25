A neighbor of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has come forward with new details about a "suspicious" young man observed walking in the Catalina Foothills community about two weeks before the elderly woman is believed to have been abducted from her home, adding another layer to the ongoing investigation now in its fourth week.

Aldine Meister, who has lived in the upscale Catalina Foothills neighborhood for nearly 30 years, told Fox News Digital in an interview published February 25, 2026, that she spotted the individual around mid-January. "He didn't have your typical walking gear on, and he had his hat pulled really far over his eyes," Meister said. "He was kind of younger, and he just didn't look like he was going out for a walk. He just didn't fit."

Meister said the man appeared out of place in the quiet, affluent area known for its spacious homes, desert landscape, and residents who value privacy. After Guthrie's disappearance became public, Meister contacted authorities to share her observation. "He just didn't fit," she reiterated, emphasizing the unusual nature of the sighting in a community where strangers are rare.

The revelation comes as investigators continue analyzing doorbell camera footage from Guthrie's home showing a masked, armed individual tampering with the device on the morning she vanished. Sources familiar with the probe told ABC News and NBC News on February 23-24, 2026, that some images released by the FBI depict the suspect without his backpack or holstered gun, suggesting he may have visited the property on a different day prior to February 1, 2026—the date Guthrie failed to appear for a virtual church service, prompting family concern.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos addressed the reports February 24, stating there are no date or time stamps on the images, making conclusions about multiple visits "purely speculative." "We are aware that doorbell images released earlier in the investigation depict a suspect in different stages of attire, including with and without a backpack," Nanos wrote on social media. "Therefore, any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative." He stressed that the investigation relies on verifiable evidence.

Guthrie, mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her secluded home on the evening of January 31, 2026. Authorities believe she was taken against her will after the suspect tampered with her Nest doorbell camera. The FBI released black-and-white footage February 10 showing a man in a balaclava, gloves, and backpack approaching the door, with a holstered weapon visible. The suspect is described as male, 5'9" to 5'10" tall, with an average build, carrying a 25-liter Ozark Trail "Hiker Pack" backpack.

The case has generated thousands of tips since the footage release. Investigators have reviewed thousands of hours of surveillance video from the greater Tucson area and requested footage from neighbors dating back to January 1, with specific focus on January 11 (9 p.m. to midnight) and January 31 (9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.). DNA analysis continues on evidence from the home, though samples from gloves found miles away matched neither the home DNA nor national databases.

No arrests have been made, and officials have not identified a motive or ruled out multiple perpetrators. Sheriff Nanos previously cleared all family members, including Savannah Guthrie and siblings, as suspects. Two individuals were detained and released earlier in the investigation.

Savannah Guthrie announced a family reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her mother's recovery, consistent with FBI criteria. An additional FBI reward of up to $100,000 and a separate $102,500 from 88-Crime remain active. "Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home," Savannah said in a February 24 social media post, urging tips to 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

The Catalina Foothills, with its dark skies and spaced-out homes, has limited surveillance, complicating efforts. Neighbors expressed shock at the crime's rarity in the area. "How could this happen right in front of our eyes?" one former neighbor told media.

As the search enters its 25th day February 26, authorities continue canvassing, analyzing evidence, and following leads. No trespassing signs were recently installed around Guthrie's property for security. The family and investigators maintain hope for a resolution, with public appeals emphasizing the need for any information, no matter how small.

Anyone with details is urged to contact authorities anonymously.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au