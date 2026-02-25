Megan Thee Stallion is ready to take her romance with NBA star Klay Thompson to the next level.

During a recent video posted on her YouTube channel, the rapper, 31, revealed that she is "manifesting" an engagement ring while chatting with Olympic athletes in Milan.

The clip, shared Monday, Feb. 23, featured Megan with speed skaters Brittany Bowe, Hilary Knight, and hockey star Laila Edwards.

According to Billboard, Megan congratulated Bowe and Knight on their recent engagement, saying, "I heard y'all just got engaged, congrats! I love love, that's so sweet."

After seeing a video of Knight proposing to Bowe, Megan crossed her fingers and added, "Manifesting my engagement, too."

Megan and Thompson, 36, have been dating since before July 2025, when they made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Their relationship initially sparked romance rumors through subtle Instagram posts, but the pair has been vocal about their love ever since.

Fans have seen Megan share glimpses of their dates, and she even released the loved-up single "Lover Girl" in November, which peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Hot Girl Cupid has her sights set on a ring. Megan Thee Stallion is manifesting her engagement with her boo, Klay Thompson. The post Megan Thee Master Manifestor Say She Sees A Klay Thompson Engagement In Her Future appeared first on Bossip. https://t.co/FlJ3QeaOKC — Hot 100.9 (@Hot1009indy) February 25, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion Credits Self-Healing

In a pre-Valentine's Day interview with People, Megan reflected on finding love with Thompson unexpectedly.

"I didn't even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest," she said.

"I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life, and I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me, maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right. This is one of the first times that I've ever been just overly comfortable."

Megan's playful approach to love has been evident for years. Back in 2011, she tweeted that she wanted to "marry an athlete for sure," ideally a basketball player, People reported.

Her dreams seem to have aligned perfectly with Thompson, a four-time NBA champion, who attended Megan's Inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City in July 2025. At the event, Megan called him "the nicest person I've ever met in my life."

Originally published on Music Times