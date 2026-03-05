New York State police have charged a man with murdering his elderly father after the latter allegedly assaulted his wife.

Hans Knickerbocker, 40, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Philip Knickerbocker, 63, who was found dead on 25 February in their home. The cause of death was confirmed to be asphyxia due to strangulation.

Responding to a report of a deceased male, police arrived at the victim's Hermon residence and discovered him unresponsive on a couch. The incident was later ruled a homicide.

Domestic Altercation Escalates to Homicide

State Police discovered signs of foul play during investigations. According to a press release, Hans and his father, Philip, were having a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. Hans allegedly struck Philip in the head before strangling him.

Hans Knickerbocker was taken to SP Canton for questioning. Arraigned in the Town of Hermon Court and detained at St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, the suspect was initially charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation. He was charged with second-degree murder on 27 February.

The incident escalated at around 8:00pm 25 February, according to court documents obtained by WWNYTV. Per the outlet, Philip Knickerbocker and his wife Jacqueline had been arguing about their marriage in the living room.

Things came to a head after Philip allegedly attempted to punch Jacqueline after dumping coffee on her head. Hearing the altercation from his bedroom, Hans went out to intervene.

Suspect Confronts Father's Domestic Violence

Records state that Hans allegedly punched his father and initially choked him with both hands. Hans then pushed Philip into the couch, using his body weight and elbow to lean on Philip's throat. The latter died from his injuries shortly after.

A neighbour said they suspected no previous incident that would lead to the murder. 'They were decent folks,' said Don Powers, a Russell town resident. He also admitted that it's been years since he last spoke with the family. 'I haven't seen them since. I see them out, and I just wave to them.'

Powers said he's lived in the area all his life, and it's the first time he's heard of such an incident. 'It's not like Ogdensburg, or Watertown, or Syracuse,' he added. 'It's a small town, and we're not used to that.'

Police did not confirm if Philip's wife, Jacqueline, was Hans' mother.

New York's Domestic Violence Crisis

In 2025, 39% of felony assaults in New York were classified as domestic. Per a Vital City report, a significant number of murders and sexual assaults also involved family members or intimate partners.

'These offences typically occur behind closed doors, they are less responsive to traditional street-level enforcement and instead require sustained coordination across policing, social services and the courts,' according to the outlet.

The report noted that 20% of domestic violence cases do not make it past the initial arraignment. About half of that 20% are also dismissed. The dismissal rate is also 75% for the 80% of cases that progress to indictment. Reasons for dismissal include expedited trials and insubstantial evidence.

Originally published on IBTimes UK