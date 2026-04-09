Donald Trump and Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, is making a formal move into the beverage business through Sollos Yerba Mate, a new company tied to a $1 million securities offering and organized around one of Latin America's most recognizable caffeinated drinks, yerba mate.

Public corporate filings in Florida list the youngest Trump as one of the directors of the venture, while a January filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says the company, filed under the name Soulstice, Inc., sold $1 million in equity in a private offering.

The Florida paperwork shows the company was registered to do business in the state on Jan. 12, 2026, as a foreign corporation, meaning it was incorporated elsewhere first. That filing lists "SOLLOS Yerba Mate, Inc." as the alternate name for use in Florida, while identifying the Delaware-incorporated legal entity as "Soulstice, Inc." The same records give a Palm Beach address on South Ocean Boulevard as the principal office.

Trump is named alongside Spencer Bernstein, Stephen Hall, Rodolfo Castillo, and Valentino Gomez in the corporate documents. In the Florida filing, Trump is listed as a director. The SEC filing also identifies him as a director while naming Bernstein, Hall, and Gomez as executive officers or related persons connected to the offering.

The money behind the startup appears to have arrived quickly. According to the Form D filed with the SEC on Jan. 23, the offering's total size was $1 million, and the full $1 million had already been sold. The filing says the first sale took place on Jan. 8 and that there was one investor. It also says the proceeds were not earmarked for payments to the executives, directors or promoters named in the document.

That makes Sollos more than a casual side project on paper. A fully sold private placement suggests the company secured its initial seed backing before any broad public launch. Still, the SEC form is a notice filing, not a consumer launch announcement, and it does not disclose the investor's identity or spell out the company's sales strategy beyond the equity raise itself.

What gives the venture particular resonance is the product category.

Yerba mate is deeply associated with South America, especially Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and southern Brazil, where it is consumed socially and culturally, often from a shared gourd with a metal straw. In the United States, the drink has been gaining ground as an alternative to coffee and canned energy drinks, a trend that has attracted a wave of startup brands and functional beverage companies. People, citing public filings and company descriptions, reported that Sollos is being positioned as a lifestyle beverage brand built around "clean" and functional ingredients.

For Trump, the Sollos venture opens a new chapter in a business story that has already drawn attention because of his surname and age. But the public record, at least for now, supports a narrower claim than some social media chatter suggests. What is verified is that Barron Trump is listed as a director of the company, that the company is using the Sollos Yerba Mate name in Florida, and that its Delaware entity reported raising $1 million through a private equity offering in January.

What remains unclear is how hands-on Trump will be in daily operations, when the brand will hit store shelves at scale, and whether Sollos plans to compete as a premium lifestyle label, a mass-market energy drink, or something in between.

For now, the filings show one thing clearly: a Trump-linked startup is betting that a Latin American staple can win a bigger share of the U.S. ready-to-drink market.

Originally published on Latin Times