'Fallout Shelter' Christmas Holiday Update: Players Now Have Chance in Acquiring Limited Edition Items, & Legendary Gears;

Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter(Photo : Youtube / Angry Mongo)

There are a lot of games now that has been updated and joined that holiday update. "Fallout Shelter" cannot be left behind as they also updated the game and their fans can now celebrate the 2016 holiday in the virtual world.

The developer of the game, Bethesda has recently released an update that joins in the Christmas-themed and feeling to the contents. Together with the additional quests, wherein the "Fallout Shelter" game intend to keep its players busy during the remaining days of 2016.

According to the report of GameSpot, the Fallout official twitter account tweeted the new updates in the game. The tweet stated "Bring the holiday cheer to your #FalloutShelter Vault today! There are a lot of new decorations quests and outfits that are now available for limited time only."

The mobile game added the new Santa outfits, formal attires, and decorations, wherein players of the game can use it for their own dwellers and vault rooms. The image that has been released in twitter shows presents, Christmas trees, wreaths, and other decors.

There were also new side missions and quests that players can cover. The report further concluded that these will only be available for a short period of time. As per the report of VG 24/7, the studio hasn't given any updated information on the full details about the availability of their holiday missions and quests.

This 2016, the game offers a different variety of update compared to the Christmas holiday update last year due to the quest that has been introduced earlier this year, July. The report further stated that the players will now have the chance to own limited edition items, and some legendary gears by just simply completing the different quests that are being offered in the new update.

In acquiring the new limited editions and legendary gears, the players should be at least is in level 11 to participate. In the limited edition, it can be obtained via lunch boxes during this holiday, the lunch boxes further contained five cards, wherein one is guaranteed to provide a rare item.

The updates are all free. However the special items and additional items are needed to be purchased separately. 

 

 

