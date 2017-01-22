President Donald Trump To Meet Queen Elizabeth II For A Match Of Golf

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention (Photo : Getty Images/ Chip Somodevilla)

It hasn't even been a week that Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. And apparently he is already on his way to make a good rapport with The Queen of England.

According to Sunday Express, Donald Trump's team has asked foreign secretary Boris Johnson, whether Queen Elizabeth II would like to play a round of golf with The President. If she does agree the friendly match might take place at her Scottish estate in Balmora during the summer.

Even if the Queen chose to be just a spectator, Trump's team wants to her presence in the scene as it will be a perfect opportunity to build strong relations with England. Seems like Donald Trump really wants to be on the good books of the Queen.

Moreover, the team is hoping that this meeting will provide a picture which can top the iconic snap of

President Ronald Regan and the Queen riding horses together. Maybe the team is expecting Donald Trump and Her Majesty posing with their golf club.

Apart from having a golf match, the team has also proposed a dinner at Blenheim Palace and tea time at Buckingham Palace between Trump and the Queen.

"He doesn't want to do what Obama did during his state visit to the UK," Express quoted a source referencing to the event when Barack and Michelle had lunch with the Queen, "He wants to go one better."

The insider further added that foreign secretary Boris and his team wants to unravel what exactly Donald Trump is thinking and expecting. That is why they wanted to have suggestions for state visits.

Boris also wants to strike good relations with the new president, who has insisted that he is capable of signing a trade deal with UK within 90 days.

The Royals will be quite busy this year especially during the summer. Kate Middleton and Prince William have planned to move their home from Norfolk to London.

The decision was made because of numerous charities and public events the royal couple is planning to embark upon in 2017 will be easier to conduct from London.