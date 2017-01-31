‘Suits’ Actor Drops A Major Hint About Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s Future Plans

It's good to know that dating Prince Harry did not bring any superiority complex in Meghan Markle. Her "Suits" co-star Patrick J. Adams recently announced this.

According to ET, during a recent Reddit AMA, a fan of the show asked Patrick what it feels like to make out on screen with the potentially future princess of England. To this the actor joked that it feels exactly the same before she was potentially the future princess of England.

Well Meghan fans definitely did not miss the princess part and are now hoping whether or not Prince Harry has already proposed engagement. And if not then they are hoping for it to happen soon.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going strong in theory relationship. Although it's just a few months old but Harry has already introduced her officially to his family.

She recently met Kate Middleton and reportedly it went really well. Meghan even brought a sweet gift for Kate.

The couple recently went to an amazing romantic trip to Norway. Harry made sure to have all the exciting stops that will make her girlfriend happy on their itinerary.

Harry is very serious about the relationship and soon wants his father Prince Charles and grandmother the Queen to meet Meghan. But rumor has it that although Kate and her husband Prince William are happy for Harry, Prince Charles and wife Camilla have some objections.

Radar Online reports that according to an insider, Prince Charles and his wife is not at all happy that not only Meghan is a commoner but she is not even British.

Apart from this Meghan being a divorcee and her sexy scenes from "Suits" being advertised on porn sites are not helping her case much. Moreover, the Royals were rather shocked when the actress' step-brother Thomas Markle Jr. was arrested for gun offences.

The insider has also added that some of the family members are a bit peeved by the fact that Meghan is a biracial as no one in the royal family has ever married a man or woman of mixed race.