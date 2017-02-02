Two PlayStation VR Bundles To Hit North American Retail Stores This Month

The PlayStation VR bundles will once again be made available in North America, as two PlayStation VR bundles will hit US retail stores this month.

Bundles were already offered for pre-order even before the PlayStation VR was officially launched, and today, Sony announced two would be hitting retail stores, with one arriving as soon as next week.

Bundle One

Advertisement

According to VG24/7, the PlayStation VR Bundle One will out next week. Included in the first bundle are: PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, Two PlayStation Move motion controllers, PlayStation VR demo disc, and PlayStation VR Worlds.

Bundle Two

The PlayStation VR Bundle Two will be out sometime later this month and will be exclusive to GameStop and EB Games. Included in the second bundle are: PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, Two PlayStation Move motion controllers, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, and PlayStation VR demo.

Both PlayStation VR bundles will be running you $499/$ 699 CAD.

New upcoming VR games

Sony also wanted to remind people that new VR games will be released for the VR headset in the year ahead. These games are: olem, Farpoint, Gran Turismo Sport, Star Trek: Bridge Crew and Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin just to name a few.

The Future is bright for PlayStation VR

According to a post on the Official PlayStation Blog, it has only been three months since Sony launched the PlayStation VR, yet the game lineup is already looking to be incredibly strong in 2017. Fans are already hyped and super excited about a few upcoming PlayStation VR games in the year ahead.

Sony is hoping that everyone will get a chance to pick up their very own PlayStation VR headset and enjoy these amazing gaming experience that it offers. Sony has been loving the PlayStation Nation's passion for the new PlayStation platform and they can't wait for what's coming as the year progresses.