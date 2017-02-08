India Will Soon See Apple Manufacturing Base In Bengaluru

Apple will soon start manufacturing their iPhone in India, its expected to see iPhone with laser engraving on the back depicting that they are designed by Apple in California and assembled in India. Apple has been considering India as its next manufacturing base for some time now and they received the nod from the Karnataka government to commence its operations.

According to Digit the state government has issued a release welcoming the tech giant company Apple's decision to start local manufacturing in Bengaluru. Apple is yet to comment on the government's disclosure, but on the other side the company has already chosen Wistron as its OEM partner. Apple will use Wistron's Pennya facility for manufacturing and will scale up to add Foxconn and meet future demand.

As per Firstpost India will be the third country globally to assemble iPhone, an indication of how important the country has become for one of the world's most valued companies.

While no memorandum of understanding has yet been signed, Apple will go ahead with contract manufacturer Wistron to make iPhones in the country. The plant is being set up in Peenya, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Apple's idea of starting local manufacturing in India aligns perfectly with the Government's Make in India initiative. The Cupertino-based company has already set up a new iOS App Design and Development Centre in Bengaluru.

However, one thing is for certain - Apple starting local manufacturing in India will generate employment opportunity here. A 'Made in India' iPhone will definitely be a big achievement by the Modi Government and it will also help attract other OEMs to set up shops here.