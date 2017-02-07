Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Make Their Relationship Official At Pippa’s Wedding

ELLE's 6th Annual Women In Television Dinner Presented By Hearts on Fire Diamonds And Olay - Red Carpet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have successfully kept their relationship from the prying media eye till now. Sometimes back he even issued a statement condemning the paparazzi for harassing and following his girlfriend.

However, seems like the couple is going to make their first official public outing together. On the family occasion of Pippa Middleton's wedding, Meghan is expected to be Harry's date.

According to Daily Star, Duchess Kate Middleton's sister Pippa is getting married to James Matthews on May 20. And why would Harry bother finding a plus one when he already has a girlfriend.

"Harry and Meghan are madly in love and he no longer wants to hide that from the world," Daily star quoted a source saying.

The source added that Harry was naturally given the option of plus one when he was invited to Pippa's wedding. The prince is adamant that he wants Meghan to go with him.

Harry and Meghan were spotted walking hand-in-hand in London recently. Looking cozy and comfortable with each other,  they were returning from a romantic dinner date.

According to The Sun, the "Suits" actress and her boyfriend have been inseparable since they first started going out. Friends of Meghan claimed that she is spending a lot of time in Harry's cottage at Kensington Palace.

Sources claimed that the rate at which things are moving, it will be no surprise if they decided to get engaged this year. Apparently, the couple has decided to take things to the next level.

Although not officially but insiders claim that Harry and Meghan can be termed as living together. The actress loves to cook for him and they are enjoying spending time together.

Just last month the pair travelled on a romantic holiday to Norway. Harry has officially introduced Meghan to his sister-in-law Kate and brother William.

Reportedly Kate and William are very happy to meet Meghan. Needless to say, William wholeheartedly supported Harry condemning the media to safeguard the privacy of his and Meghan's relationship.

 

 

