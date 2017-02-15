Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

How 'Making a Murderer' Misrepresents Steven Avery's Guilt - Prosecutor

Making A Murderer | Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Making A Murderer | Trailer [HD] | Netflix(Photo : Netflix US & Canada/Youtube)

“Making a Murderer” chief prosecutor Ken Kratz criticized the filmmakers of the docu-series for using alleged deceptive editing techniques that misrepresented the courtroom. While Steven Avery was painted as innocent, the prosecutor argued that the show omitted a lot of relevant facts that could prove otherwise.

To set the record straight, Kratz called for a responsible media with the “Making a Murderer” filmmakers setting a standard in their manner of presentation of facts. “They knew they had a narrative to present and they picked and chose certain clips, they shuffled things around to make it look sketchy and they omitted a lot of the relevant evidence,” the prosecutor said to Daily Mail.

One specific criticism of Kratz to the show as detailed in his book “Avery: The Case Against Steven Avery and What ‘Making a Murderer’ Gets Wrong,” is its use of an editing technique called splicing. It is done with using an answer given in a different situation to answer a different question, which "Making a Murderer" is rich of.

One example is when Sgt. Andy Colborn was asked about the authenticity of his investigation as the defense argued that the police officer planted evidence on Teresa Halbach’s car. In “Making a Murderer,” he was shown answering “Yes” to the question of whether he understands why someone might think that he made the call to confirm the car’s license plate days after he found the vehicle. This created the impression that Colborn planted evidence against Avery meanwhile Colborn did not answer the question as the judge forbid it.

Kratz further pointed out in the book similar editorial lapses in “Making the Murderer” that would prove Avery guilty of the 2005 murder and rape of Halbach. As per The Sun, Avery has sentenced life imprisonment at Wisconsin’s Waupun Correctional Institution and the “Making a Murderer” documents his struggle for “justice.”

Avery was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, and mutilation of the corpse of Halbach in November 2005. The legal appeal is ongoing with “Making a Murderer” Season 2 so stay tuned for more updates!

 

 

