'Call Of Duty: WWII' Update: More Details On Multiplayer REVEALED

Some more details regarding "Call of Duty: WWII's" multiplayer mode have been revealed online. Unlike the previous "Call of Duty" games like Black Ops III and Infinite Warfare, which featured some futuristic maneuvers like boost-jumping, "Call of Duty: WWII" is going to be a return to the "roots" of the series, featuring maps and weapons that are authentic to the time period.

Sledgehammer Games boss Michael Condrey told IGN in a recent interview that the variety of World War II weapons and their signatures are uniquely defined in "Call of Duty: WWII". Condrey also confirmed that there are going to be classics that people already know and truly love, like the Garand and the SMG-44, the rifles, the SMGs like the Grease Gun, the Thompsons, as well as the Shotguns.

In terms of the game's maps, Condrey also teased that "Call of Duty: WWII" is going to have some really unique maps, which will take players to some iconic locations from around the globe. This location would include the famous Normandy on D-Day.

Along with other of the game's features, Condrey is also very enthusiastic about "Call of Duty: WWII's" multiplayer mode. According to Condrey, with a game return to the strategic, grounded fast action of multiplayer where it first began people are going to love it, and that it is going to be great.

"Call of Duty: WWII's" multiplayer would also include a new mode called War. According to GameSpot, this mode would somewhat be a series of objective-driven conflicts, which would be a bit similar to Battlefield 1's Operations.

And as for the new Headquarters space, which has been likened to Destiny's Tower, Condrey has also said that the Headquarters is where players will go "socialize." He claims that this is going to be the place where characters can interact with each other.

"Call of Duty: WWII" officially launches on November 3, 2017. More information regarding the game as a whole will be coming soon.