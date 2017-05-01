Nintendo Switch Games List Revealed Including Mark Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo is expected to introduce an all-new Switch games list anytime soon. While it is already well-known that Mario-Rabbids crossover will be taking place as far as the Nintendo Switch is concerned, there have been additional details that were recently leaked online.

According to a report published by Express, it was suggested that Nintendo Switch games' list was to expand with four, brand-new titles including Mark Kart 8 Deluxe, and characters like Inkling Boy, Inking Girl from Splatoon, King Boo, Browser Jr and Dry Bones making a come-back. It was also further reported that the battle mode in the game (in subject) has been revamped as well. The new version now includes Balloon Battle and Bob-omb Blast with new courses such as Battle Stadium. The new addition is considered to be the Nintendo Switch's biggest release in a long time.

Now, it is being separately reported that the Mario - Rabbids Kingdom Battle crossover will contain eight playable characters. The eight will include Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi as well. Moreover, these characters will be provided with their own set of sci-fi weapons, laser guns, and arm cannons. Recently, FoxNews reported that Nintendo Switch came in stock at Best Buy.

The report quoted Emily Rogers - who is known to release prominent Nintendo Switch leaks - as suggesting that the users will also be given the opportunity to control the characters including Tuttorio as well. Furthermore, the game is expected to offer a multiplayer option too.

This certainly is good news for both, the users as well as the company. While the users will be able to enjoy the new additions, Nintendo Switch's games sales will further rise up from 5.46 million, as reported by the company. Nintendo president even recently suggested that most of their games were being positively received by the users. He said that Tatsumi, Snipper-clips, and Kimishima had been downloaded over 350,000 times already.