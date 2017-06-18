Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, June 18, 2017 | Updated at 9:23 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Beyoncé Gave Birth To Her Twins and other 7 celebs

By Ronel Puello (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 18, 2017 08:18 AM EDT

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed two more members into the most powerful family in music earlier this week, according to Us Weekly. Mrs. Knowles-Carter gave birth to two healthy twins in a Los Angeles-area hospital, after sightings made Twitter go into a frenzy of speculation whether its Queen was going into labor since Wednesday.

The Grammy-winner had a due date some time around July 4, but the twins were eager to make their big debut and arrived early. The power couple held a May 21 baby shower dubbed "The Carter Push Party" attended by a whos-who of stars and the newly-expectant Serena Williams.

Slideshow: Celebrities Who Are Parents To Twins

 

Celebrities Who Have Given Birth To Twins
VIEW SLIDESHOW
© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Obama Might Have Revealed The Gender Of Beyonce's Twins

Is Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid's superstar, the father of surrogate twins?

Celebrities React To Trump's Withdrawal From Paris Agreement

Beyonce's 'Formation Scholars' Chosen Berklee, Parsons, Spelman, & Howard University For Young Women To Enroll For 2017-2018 School Year

Beyonce Celebrates Easter Sunday With Mom Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland; Queen B Flaunts Twins Baby Bump

Latin Lives & Immigration

greenfell tower Jessica Urbano Ramirez

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

runner romper

Airplane in the sky

How to Buy The Cheapest Flights Ever

Here are some important tips that will help you stay calm, cool and collect every dollar saved when you buy those cheap flights.
The discovery is shaking up the idea of human evolution.

We're Older Than We Think: New Fossils Change Ideas Of Human Evolution
Glowing Cotton Candy Is Disney's Brightest New Treat

People Are Losing It Over Disney's Glowing Cotton Candy
Pixar Disney Movie Coco

Disney/Pixar ‘Coco’: All Latino Cast Brings Out the Dead (Watch)
Ten propsective students are on the chopping block for what they thought were private comments.

Harvard Revoked Admissions Offers to 10 Students For Sharing Racist Memes
The theft has sent shockwaves through the Catholic community in Italy.

Catholic Saint's Brain Stolen From Italian Church
SNAP Undocumented Immigrant

The Fear of Deportation are Scaring Immigrants Away from Food Stamps in US
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Major Frank Rubio To Become First Salvadoran-American Astronaut

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Fight Set For August

This is The Terrifying Reason Demi Moore Lost Her Teeth (VIDEO)

If You Have Not Seen ESPN Film Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies, You Should

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

US Cuba Relation in Danger if Trump Reverses Obama Policies

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics