Beyoncé Gave Birth To Her Twins and other 7 celebs

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed two more members into the most powerful family in music earlier this week, according to Us Weekly. Mrs. Knowles-Carter gave birth to two healthy twins in a Los Angeles-area hospital, after sightings made Twitter go into a frenzy of speculation whether its Queen was going into labor since Wednesday.

The Grammy-winner had a due date some time around July 4, but the twins were eager to make their big debut and arrived early. The power couple held a May 21 baby shower dubbed "The Carter Push Party" attended by a whos-who of stars and the newly-expectant Serena Williams.

Slideshow: Celebrities Who Are Parents To Twins