Illinois Woman's Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Proof Shows 'Maderna' Instead of Moderna | Other Things Suspicious on Her Card

Authorities arrested an Illinois woman in Hawaii after seeing that her COVID-19 vaccination card is actually a fake one. The court document stated that her vaccine proof had misspelled Moderna, one of the most efficient vaccines up to date against the novel coronavirus.

ABC News reported that instead of showing the correct name of the COVID-19 medicine, her card shows the word "Maderna," which authorities quickly found suspicious. Right now, many U.S. residents are trying to fake their vaccination proofs since they don't want to have the actual jabs.

Anti-vaxxers usually use fake COVID-19 vaccine cards: individuals who don't believe in the vaccine or believe that these medicines can contain microchips.

On the other hand, some pro-vaccine people are still relying on fake vaccination cards just to visit their loved ones who live far away. But, government officials highly suggest avoiding counterfeiting COVID-19 vaccine cards since it could lead to further infections.

Illinois Woman Uses Fake Vaccination Card

Authorities in Hawaii explained that the 24-year-old woman tried to bypass the state's 10-day traveler quarantine. They added that she uploaded a vaccination card to Hawaii's Safe Travels program.

"Airport screeners found suspicious errors ... such as Moderna was spelled wrong and that her home was in Illinois but her shot was taken at Delaware," said Hawaii Attorney General Investigation Division's Special Agent Wilson Lau.

Aside from the suspicious vaccine proof, authorities confirmed that her travel information is incorrect since it includes Waikiki Holiday Inn, but didn't include a reservation number.

On the other hand, the inn's assistant manager also confirmed that they don't have the woman's name on the reservation list. Because of this, Lau and other investigators tried to find the woman who was caught on Aug. 28. Authorities explained that they were able to capture the violator because of her distinctive tattoo.

Other Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Card Cases

The Illinois woman is just one of the fake vaccination cases that various countries are trying to prevent. NPR reported that counterfeited vaccine copies are also offered by the Instagram user AntiVaxMomma.

New York investigators confirmed that the IG account sells their fake proofs for $200 each. If you are one of the individuals who want to have your own vaccine card as soon as possible, the best thing you can do as a U.S. resident is to avoid patronizing these sellers.

QUARTZ reported that if you are caught using counterfeited COVID-19 vaccination card, you could be imprisoned for 20 years, as well as a charge of $250,000.

