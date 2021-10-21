After months of investigation, officials revealed that the Northern California family who was found dead in August in the Sierra National Forest during their hike died due to hyperthermia or heat and dehydration.

Mysterious Cause of Deaths of California Family Resolved

According to NBC News, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese shared during a Thursday press conference that the investigators handling the mysterious deaths of a California family considered environmental and other factors before determining that exposure to the elements killed the family of three. Briese said the cause of death for the family members was "hyperthermia and probable dehydration."

Briese shared that 45-year-old John Gerrish, his wife, 30-year-old Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter, named Muji, and their dog were found dead on the Mariposa county hiking trail in August. The victims were discovered a mile away from their car but with no apparent causes of death.

Investigators secured the area, searched abandoned mines for signs of entrance by the family, and investigated possible exposure to toxic gases located in the site, but they did not find any.

Meanwhile, investigators did not determine the dog's cause of death.

Moreover, Briese said that investigators spent time combing the rugged mountainside terrain and found the family of three and their dog. Officials have traced that the California family prior to their deaths climbed through treacherous mountain terrain under the exposed sun in triple-digit heat.

Briese emphasized heat-related deaths were extremely difficult to investigate compared to other cases, Fox News reported.

Also, Briese said that the family was found with an empty water bladder.

Investigation in Sierra National Forest Concludes

Aside from the triple-digit heat, authorities have investigated if the family may have ingested river water contaminated with anatoxin-A, an element of algae that could be toxic to humans and animals if ingested.

However, after further investigation and running some tests, they have found no evidence that the family drank any.

Furthermore, the family was found in an area known as Devil's Gulch in the South Fork of the Merced River in August. The area was searched by authorities after the California family was reported missing by a friend.

Briese said at the time that there was no obvious cause of death and the area had unreliable cell reception. Officials said that the victims could have asked for help if there was a connection in the area.

The sheriff's department said that they worked to rule out a number of possible causes, including a lightning strike, carbon dioxide, cyanide exposure, carbon monoxide, illegal drugs, alcohol, or suicide.

On the other hand, campgrounds and recreation areas along the river between the towns of Briceburg and Bagby were shut down by the Bureau of Land Management after the deaths of the members of the California family.

