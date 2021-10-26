Huma Abedin revealed in her new memoir that she was once sexually assaulted by a United States senator while still serving as an aide to then-Sen. Hillary Clinton.

Huma Abedin Hides the Name of Senator Who Sexually Assaulted Her

According to New York Post, the now 45-year-old political staffer Huma Abedin did not identify the offending politician in her upcoming book "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds."

Based on an obtained advance copy of the book by The Guardian, Abedin shared that she was working as an aide to Sen. Hillary Clinton when the incident occurred more than a decade ago. She also said she was so shaken afterward that she ended up apologizing to him.

The Sexual Assault on Huma Abedin

Abedin said that the assault occurred after a dinner that a few senators and their aides attended. She said that Clinton, whom she served as a longtime right-hand, was not there during the dinner.

She wrote that due to the absence of Clinton, she ended up walking out with one of the senators who attended the dinner. The political aide said that they soon stopped in front of his building, where the senator invited her in to have coffee.

Moreover, once inside, the senator told her to make herself comfortable on the couch. Abedin said that the senator then took off his blazer and rolled up his sleeves as he made coffee and chatted with her.

However, the supposed conversation over coffee shocked Abedin when the senator allegedly plopped down to her right, put her left arm on her shoulder, and kissed her. She added that the senator pushed his tongue into her mouth and pressed her back on the sofa.

In her book, Abedin wrote that she was so utterly shocked, that's why she pushed him away. Abedin emphasized that all she wanted was for the last 10 seconds to be erased.

After the sexual assault, the senator apologized and told Abedin that he had "misread" the aide, but he still asked if she wanted to stay. Since she was still trembling, Abedin shared that she said something that only the twenty-something version of her would have come up with; she ended saying sorry to the senator and walked out, trying to appear as calm as possible.

The former Clinton aide said she kept away from the senator "for a few days," but remained friendly with him and showed professionalism.

Furthermore, Abedin said that she buried the incident in her memory until allegations of attempted sexual assault emerged against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the fall of 2018.

Meanwhile, aside from serving as Clinton's aide in the Senate, Abedin went on to become her deputy chief of staff when the former First Lady spent four years as secretary of state under President Obama. Abedin was also the vice chairwoman during Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

On the other hand, Abedin was the estranged wife of ex-convict and former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner. Abedin married then-Congressman Weiner in 2010.

A year later, Weiner resigned from the House of Representatives after he was caught sending explicit photos of himself to women.

The political staffer later filed for divorce from Weiner in 2017.

