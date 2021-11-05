AAPI Victory Alliance applauds tireless negotiations of the Build Back Better Act. The sweeping infrastructure plan, which is projected to expand the nation's social safety net and strengthen support for almost every facet of American life, will also focus on issues close to home for the AAPI community.

Once negotiations are finalized, Build Back Better will address the rapidly spiraling climate crisis, a top-of-mind issue for AAPIs along with mis/disinformation, gun violence prevention, and voting rights.

AAPI Victory Alliance President Varun Nikore issued the following statement:

"Build Back Better is a major victory, not only for all Americans but also for those in Congress who are rising above partisanship and uniting with their fellow lawmakers to negotiate provisions in the sweeping social safety net package. With this, I hope that our nation strides further towards equity and inclusion, that the lives of hardworking Americans are rewarded and supported, and that urgent issues like climate change are properly addressed."

"All the research shows that the climate crisis is top-of-mind for the AAPI community. This year, as the world witnessed the increasingly devastating impact of escalating natural disasters, I'm hopeful Build Back Better will be one of many steps towards achieving a successful, long-term solution to climate change."

AAPI Victory Alliance Chair Dr. Tung Nguyen issued the following statement:

"The Build Back Better bill couldn't have come at a better time, and I applaud our representatives for banding together to negotiate this much-needed plan. Although the state of tax reform, family support, healthcare, and the climate have been in dire straits for decades, COVID-19 really exacerbated that exposure process. Pummeled with disaster after disaster-many of which can be attributed to the effects of global warming-that upended economies, stole lives and livelihoods, it's time to make a major change in the way we address the climate crisis."

"Build Back Better, which is slated to include the largest legislative investment in combating climate change in U.S. history, will put us on track to reach President Biden's Paris Agreement goal, provide $320 billion for clean energy tax credits, and $105 billion to address extreme weather, among others. This mammoth bill will replace decades of band-aid solutions and course-correct years of pollution and negligence. Today, I am proud to lead the AAPI Victory Alliance team in thanking Congress and the Biden-Harris Administration for putting climate first to ensure that the AAPI community, and all people, are able to live in and foster a safe, healthy, and prosperous planet for generations to come."

