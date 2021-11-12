The Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night pushed their winning streak to six games with a 112-109 victory against the eastern conference powerhouse Miami Heat.

According to Clipsnation, a familiar story emerged again at Staples after LA Clippers' main man Paul George led another comeback against an early lead en route to a victory.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat

The Los Angeles Clippers faced Thursday one of the best teams in the east, the Miami Heat, and got the 112-109 victory to extend their game-winning streak to six games.

The supporting cast of the Clippers showed up once again when they needed it. The Clippers fell behind by 15 points in the first half, but the Clippers bench contributed before halftime to cut the lead in single digit.

The well-rounded offense by the Clippers put them up in the second half of action. The Clippers even entered the fourth quarter with an eight-point lead despite giving the Heat the momentum early in the game.

LA Clippers Second Unit Came Up Big Against Miami Heat

The 27-point effort from PG13 was joined with more than 20 points each from Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson. Jackson made all of his 22 in the second half, while Bledsoe produced the second strong outing of the season, with a 21-point performance, including three blocks and a team-high plus-minus of plus-8.

The young starters for the Clippers, Ivica Zubac and Luke Kennard, also contributed 18-point and 12-point outings to give the Clippers another win at home.

However, Kyle Lowry made things interesting in the final period because he carried the Jimmy Butler-less Heat. Despite missing Butler for another game in Los Angeles, Lowry put the game in his shoulder by leading the offense for the Miami team.

Lowry placed the Heat in a striking distance in the final minutes of the game. He hit a pair of and-ones, and the Heat cut the lead to just one late in the game.

However, the conversion of four crucial free throws in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter by Clipper guard Reggie Jackson and a late defensive steal by Nicolas Batum helped the Clippers secure the victory.

Furthermore, the spotlight was on Zubac's defense against the Heat. He contributed 11 rebounds and two blocks aside from 18-point production. Zubac anchored the defense against a strong Heat team in the paint.

The Croatian big man also showed his ability to venture out to the perimeter. Zubac also made two impressive defensive plays against Heat guards Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro.

The continued efforts of Zubac as a roller and the lob threat that he possessed showed why the big man had earned the starting spot, despite the surprising early-season performance from another Clipper big man Isaiah Hartenstein.

Also, the Clippers' 50 points in the paint was one of the factors that made the Clippers' offense alarming to the league.

The six-game win streak of the Clippers was a testament to the team's increasing comfort on the court. The Clippers were preparing for a rematch against Minnesota to extend their win streak to seven on their next game.

