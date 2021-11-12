Ohio man Lionel Justin Gore is being accused of killing his mother in front of his six-year-old nephew. Gore also reportedly set his mother's home on fire.

Gore, 34, is being held on a murder warrant in connection with the killing of Diane Gore. Diane was found dead in her New Matamoras home on November 5, according to a People report.

Washington County police officers were called to Diane's home past 6 p.m. for a structure fire. Diane's sister, Stephanie Williams, told investigators that she saw Gore coming out of the house covered in blood when she arrived at the home. The sister also said Gore told her to "get out of the way" or he would kill her next.

Investigators talked with Gore's six-year-old nephew, who was spending the night at his grandmother's house. The nephew told detectives that he saw Gore on top of Diane and was "sawing her neck with a knife."

The boy said Gore started cutting Diane's neck with a small knife and then a larger one, WSOCTV reported. The boy went on to say that his uncle started a fire and "he had to crawl out of the house because of the smoke."

Williams noted that she tried to go into the home to locate Diane. However, she cannot do so because of the fire, according to Marietta Times.

Ohio Man Kills His Mother

The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported that Grandview Township firefighters had located a body in what they believe was the home's master bedroom.

While the firefighters put out the fire and police officers conducted interviews, Lionel Justin Gore got into a vehicle pursuit with the Wetzel County Sheriff's Office, and he had reportedly struck two police vehicles before being taken into custody.

He was then transported to a Wetzel County Hospital. The sheriff's report noted that Gore killed his mother because "the Holy Spirit told him to do it and that she was the devil." He also reportedly told a detective that he cut Diane's head off and set her on fire.

Ohio Man Says He Was Adopted

According to Detective Sgt. Scott Smeeks, he and another detective went to the hospital to speak with Lionel Justin Gore. Gore told them that he was adopted and that Diane was not his mother.

Firefighters had extinguished the fire in Diane's house and were able to recover her body when they went into the upstairs bedroom.

The state fire marshal's office also found the victim's head severed from her body and laying beside her torso. It was consistent with what the juvenile witnessed and with what Gore had admitted.

The sheriff's office then requested a warrant to be issued for Gore for the charge of murder. Washington County Prosecutor Nicole Coil said Gore is likely looking at murder, arson, and child endangering charges.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks told People that Gore is awaiting extradition back to Ohio, where he was anticipated to be indicted by a grand jury. However, it was still unclear if he has retained an attorney.

