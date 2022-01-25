Steve Bannon, ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, has claimed that President Joe Biden will be impeached in November.

Bannon said the impeachment grounds would be based on the Biden administration's handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Newsweek.

In a recent episode of his "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Bannon noted that Biden stood down Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol. He said that is the impeachment hearing he wants to hear.

Steve Bannon noted that they would bring witnesses against Joe Biden for what he "did to the country" and the southern border.

The former Trump adviser also said that Biden would also face criminal charges after impeachment "for allowing this country to be invaded by your actions."

Steve Bannon noted that they are not going to back down, and "this November" would be about impeaching Joe Biden to "stop this madness and to stop this illegitimate regime" from ruining the country.

Talks on President Joe Biden's Impeachment

Senator Ted Cruz projected that Republicans would impeach Joe Biden as political payback if they win back the House this year in the midterm elections, Texas Tribune reported.

He noted that he does think there is a chance of that, whether it is justified or not. Cruz said Democrats had weaponized impeachment, referring to the time that Democrats voted twice to impeach Donald Trump.

The Republican senator added that Democrats had used it for partisan purposes to go after the former president because they disagreed with him.

Cruz went on to say that weaponizing impeachment has real disadvantages, adding that "what's good for the goose is good for the gander."

Cruz noted that impeachment should not be used as a political tool. He said the border issue is probably the most compelling grounds for Biden's impeachment. However, Cruz noted that there may be others.

Rep. Bob Gibbs has been pushing to impeach Biden since September last year over the Afghanistan withdrawal of the U.S. troops.

Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, said if Republicans win in November, they will "run the same play they did in 2011." However, this time it will be even more unhinged and less credible, according to Schultz.

Other White House Concerns

Aside from the threat of impeachment if Republicans gain important committee seats in Congress, it could also thwart the congressional investigation on the January 6 Capitol attack if it is still ongoing, Reuters reported.

Rep. Matt Gaetz said they were going after the administrative state, starting with the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack.

A Republican congressional staffer connected to the leadership said there would be a lot of pressure on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy if he became the speaker. According to the staffer, Republican lawmakers would want McCarthy to pursue the impeachment of Joe Biden from day one, and he may not have much of a choice if he wants to retain his position.

House Democrats had impeached Donald Trump twice, once over Ukraine. The second time was due to his actions ahead of the January 6 Capitol riot. The Republican-controlled Senate at the time acquitted Trump on both times.

