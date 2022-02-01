At least 24 were dead in Ecuador on Tuesday after a landslide occurred in the country's capital amid heavy rains.

The number of death in Ecuador was confirmed by Quito City's officials, per Washington Post. The report noted that houses in the city were affected by the tragedy.

Apparently, neighbors joined the rescue operations through the ruins for survivors following the nearly 24 hours of rainfall. Police reportedly called for silence so that cries of the victims trapped in the debris of the landslide can be heard.

Despite the search and rescue efforts, Quito Mayor Santiago Guarderas told CNN that the death toll of the tragedy could rise as the operation continues.

Aside from the deaths, the Quito Security Department mentioned that at least 48 more people were injured due to the landslide, while the authorities saiid that at least 12 remaining individuals are missing after the tragedy broke out late Monday. Furthermore, two people were also left in critical condition while at least seven were discharged from the hospital.

Ecuador Landslide and Flooding

According to Guarderas, the landslide in the city happened after intense rains plummeted the hillside in Quinto, prompting the tragedy.

"There was an oversaturation of the soil on the slopes, which generated a slide from the slopes to the channel and caused this landslide," the Quito mayor said, per CNN.

The mayor noted that the storm dropped rainfall equivalent to 75 liters per square meter, which is the largest amount of rainfall the city experienced in the last two decades.

Weather experts noted that the amount of rain Quito experienced was almost 40 times more than what was previously forecasted, BBC reported.

In a typical year, Quito's average rainfall amounts to about 82 millimeters in January and 111 millimeters in February. However, reports shared that three-quarters of the city's monthly average rainfall fell in Quito in this single downpour.

Aside from the landslide, Quito in Ecuador also experienced flooding as heavy rains rammed their city.

A video from local emergency services that surfaced on social media showed muddy waters carrying vehicles and other debris, Al Jazeera higlighted.

Ecuadoreans were flustered by the tragedy, claiming that they also saw how the muddy waters drag everything in its way.

"We saw this immense black river that was dragging along everything, we had to climb the walls to escape," resident Alba Cotacachi, who dragged two of her daughter from their home, per Al Jazeera.

Another resident, Imelda Pacheco, also recalled the horrific experience she faced with her son as the floods engulfed the roads.

"I barely had time to grab the hand of my four-year-old son and I ran to the stairs, to the terrace. Suddenly, the walls in front and to the side disappeared... I thought I was going to die with my son. I hugged him strongly and we shook, I think from the cold and the fear," Pacheco said, noting that they barely survived the experience, via Washington Post.

Ecuador's Response to Heavy Rains

As flooding and landslide occurred in Ecuador's capital due to the heavy rains, the city government of Quito said that residents in affected areas were already moved to eight emergency shelters.

In addition, the Quito municipality also assigned heavy machinery to clear the roads and failed the water catchment system. Meanwhile, soldiers were also deployed in the capital to help in the search and rescue efforts.

Ecuador's minister of interior then mentioned that the National Police also dispatched their Special operations Group and Intervention and Rescue group to give aid in the recovery efforts after the tragedy.

Rescuer Christian Rivera said that many people need treatment for hypothermia after wading through the mud that reached their knees.

WATCH: Landslide Sweeps Away Cars And Homes In Ecuador - From Insider News