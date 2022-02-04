Mike Pence on Friday made his strongest public rebuke against his former boss, Donald Trump, claiming that the former president was "wrong" to claim that he had the right to overturn the 2020 election.

The former vice president made his comments in his speech to the Federalist Society in Lake Buena Vista in Orlando, Florida, The Daily Mail reported.

According to Pence, some Republicans believed that he had the authority to reject Electoral College votes as the presiding officer of the Joint Session of Congress, who oversees the vote count on January 6, 2020. It included Trump, who said in a statement on Sunday that Pence had the authority to "overturn" the 2020 election.

"I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong... I had no right to overturn the election," Pence noted.

The former vice president said the presidency belongs to the "American people and the American people alone."

READ NEXT: House Select Committee Issues 3 New Subpoenas to Donald Trump's Allies; Pres. Joe Biden Calls Capitol Attack an Attempted 'Coup'

Mike Pence Says Donald Trump's Idea an 'Un-American'

Mike Pence said Donald Trump's assessment was "un-American" as he reiterated that overturning the election at that time was beyond his authority as the vice president.

"There is no idea more un-American than the notion than any one person could choose the American president. Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election," Pence noted.

Pence then acknowledged that many people may still feel disappointed about what happened in the last election, including him, since he was also on the ballot. However, he said he only did his "duty that day."

The former vice president then quipped that just like him, "Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024," which earned applause from the crowd.

According to reports, Mike Pence, 62, is considering a 2024 campaign for president. Trump has yet to announce that he intends to run in 2024, but he has teased a potential 2024 rematch against President Joe Biden. He also hinted that he might not pick Pence as his running mate.

Donald Trump Urges House Select Committee to Investigate Mike Pence

Mike Pence's comments came after Donald Trump urged the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot to investigate why the former vice president did not reject the results of the Electoral College votes, The Hill reported.

Trump noted that such action could have prevented the Capitol riot from taking place. The former president added that the committee should also investigate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is in charge of Capitol security, for not increasing the security.

"The Unselect Committee should be investigating why Nancy Pelosi did such a poor job of overseeing security and why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval. It has now been clearly shown that he had the right to do so!" Trump said.

Donald Trump believes if the two officials only did these things, "there would have been no 'January 6' as we know it!"

READ MORE: Ex-Pres Donald Trump Hits Back at Pres. Joe Biden Over His January 6 Capitol Riot Anniversary Speech; Calls Biden a 'Voice of Desparation'

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Pence Says Trump is Wrong: 'I had no Right to Overturn the Election' - From CNBC Television