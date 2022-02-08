Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present House of Habsburg, a concert on February 25 at 7:30 p.m. at The Church of St. Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson Street in Manhattan and online. The program, the second of Parthenia's 2021-22 NYC Concert Series, will also be webcast.

Parthenia will perform a wealth of riches for viol quartet from the Habsburg musical dynasty, offering two centuries worth of music from the time of the Habsburg Empire, featuring composers employed across 16th and 17th century Europe by regents Maximillian I, Margaret of Austria, and Charles V. Composers include Johannes Ockeghem, Josquin des Prez, Michael Praetorius, Ludwig Senfl and Heinrich Isaac, along with Johannes Cornago, Giuseppe Giamberti, Sebastiàn Aguilera de Heredia and many more.

In person performance tickets are $25 and webcast tickets are $10. Both can be ordered at https://parthenia.org/shop/house-of-habsburg-concert/. All in-person concert-goers will also receive a link to view the archived webcast performance.

Please note that proof of vaccination and masks will be required for admission to this concert.

About Parthenia

Parthenia is a quartet of viols which animates ancient and contemporary music. Parthenia is presented in concerts and festivals across America including Bargemusic, Music Before 1800, Maverick Concerts, The Rockport Chamber Music Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Miller Theatre and the Yale Center for British Art, and in Europe at the Regensburg Tage Alter Musik.

The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists including Piffaro, Julianne Baird, Paul O'Dette, Blue Heron and ARTEK. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers including Eleonor Sandresky, Richard Einhorn, Phil Kline, Frances White, Max Lifchitz, Will Ayton, Nicholas Patterson and Kristin Norderval.

Parthenia's latest CD Nothing Proved, on the MSR Classics label, features music by Hildegard von Bingen, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, and Tawnie Olson. They are represented by Shirley Hunt, GEMS Live! Director of Booking and Artist Representation.

Parthenia is Beverly Au, Lawrence Lipnik, Rosamund Morley and Lisa Terry. Visit them at http://www.parthenia.org. They are the Early Music Ensemble in Residence at Stern College for Women.

Parthenia's concert season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Parthenia is a sponsored organization of the New York Foundation for the Arts, and is a member of Early Music America and Chamber Music America.

