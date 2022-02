Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America's 32.5 million small businesses in President Joe Biden's Cabinet, announced the availability of $1.5 million for 10 new grant opportunities for established Minority Serving Institutions aspiring to host a Women's Business Center (WBC) to provide local outcome-oriented business services for women entrepreneurs.

As Black History Month gets underway, the announcement highlights the agency's commitment to creating funding opportunities that increase equity for small business owners - a priority under Guzman.

Through the SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership's (OWBO), the WBCs will help entrepreneurs pivot, grow and navigate new opportunities created through Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, such as competing in the burgeoning industries solving climate change and to grow clean-energy supply chains that will help expand global exporting.

"Our efforts to help establish more Women's Business Centers at Minority Serving Institutions across America will not only deliver on the Biden-Harris administration's priority to invest in equity but also will help more women entrepreneurs-one of the most energetic, innovative and fastest-growing segments of our small business economy-drive America's strong recovery and Build a Better America," said Guzman.

"Our Women's Business Centers provide vital support, connecting women entrepreneurs with many of the SBA's most valuable resources including access to capital, professional networks, skills training for business growth and resilience, and much more. My hope is that leaders of every qualifying institution will seize this opportunity to establish a Women's Business Center and start building bridges to opportunity for our nation's women business owners," added SBA Atlantic Regional Administrator Marlene Cintron, who oversees the federal agency's operations in New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico & the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"As we continue to work with the business challenges that are the result of the COVID pandemic, we welcome the additional support provided by SBA resource partners to our women entrepreneurs and those of color across the Atlantic Region, by institutions we know and trust," Cintron added.

Eligible applicants include the following institutions of higher education or their affiliates:

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)(as defined in 20 USC §1061)

Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs)(as defined in 20 USC § 1101a)

Tribal Colleges and University (TCUs) (as defined in 20 USC 1059c)

Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions (NHSIs)(as defined in 20 USC § 1059d(b))

Alaska Native Serving Institutions (ANSIs)(as defined in 20 USC § 1059d(b)) of higher learning with existing minority entrepreneurship or related programs

"Under the leadership of Administrator Guzman, the Office of Women's Business Ownership continues to work to advance the priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration. Our office looks forward to supporting initiatives to ensure that multicultural women and the academic institutions that support them across the nation, have access to resources and support to advance entrepreneurial opportunities and preparation," said Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration. "This notable expansion builds on our historic expansion in 2021, where our center footprint grew to include 24 new centers, 60-percent of which were located in rural communities across the nation, including Puerto Rico."

Since March 2021 alone, twenty-four new centers have opened. Among the newest WBCs are three affiliated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and two in Puerto Rico, as well several focused on reaching entrepreneurs from rural communities. Currently, OWBO funds and supports the largest WBC network in the history of the SBA, with 140 centers in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

According to SBA New York District Director Beth Goldberg, the purpose of the new funding will be for up to 10 private, non-profit organizations to provide entrepreneurial development services to women, with an emphasis on socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs in locations that are outside of the geographical areas of existing WBCs.

Goldberg also reminded entrepreneurs that Metro New York's current five Women's Business Centers currently provide one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance and mentoring to female entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startup, financial management, marketing, and procurement. To find WBC locations and additional SBA resources, Goldberg pointed entrepreneur to visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.

How to Apply For Grants

Eligible applicants must be private, non-profit organizations with 501(c) tax-exempt status from the U.S. Treasury's Internal Revenue Service and must or be affiliated with a Minority Serving Institution.

The application acceptance period for this grant opportunity is from Feb. 2 to March 14. Proposals responding to this program must be submitted through www.grants.gov by March 14 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). No other methods of submission will be permitted. Proposals submitted after the stipulated deadline will be rejected without being evaluated.

Interested applicants may direct any questions about the WBC funding opportunity to Donald Smith, SBA Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women's Business Ownership, at Donald.Smith@sba.gov. For issues with grants.gov, please visit www.grants.gov/web/grants/support, call the Grants.gov Support Line at 1-800-518-4726, or email support@grants.gov.

