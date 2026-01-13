In the days following the fatal shooting of Minneapolis mother Renee Nicole Good, her extended family has spoken publicly, describing a loss they say is 'unimaginable' and life-altering. The 37-year-old mother of three was shot and killed on Jan. 7 during an encounter with ICE agents, an incident that has prompted grief, anger and calls for accountability. Good had just dropped her 6-year-old child at school earlier that morning and was driving home with her wife, Becca Good, when the confrontation occurred, according to reports by People and the Associated Press.

Video footage later released shows an ICE agent circling the vehicle as Good remained in the driver's seat, with Becca standing outside the car speaking to the agent. The situation escalated rapidly when Good began to move the vehicle.

An agent, later identified as Jonathan Ross, fired his weapon, striking her. The car continued driving before crashing down the road. Good was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Family Calls for Humanity and Accountability

Members of Good's extended family, many of whom are relatives of her late husband Timmy Macklin Jr., have now released a statement urging the public to focus on compassion rather than division. Macklin Jr., the father of Good's youngest child, died in 2023 at the age of 36.

Speaking to The Guardian, the family said they hoped their 'unimaginable loss' would lead to change and ensure that 'fewer families have to endure this kind of pain'. They asked that discussions surrounding the case remain centred on 'humanity, empathy and care for the family most affected'.

Macklin Jr.'s parents and siblings described Good as 'an extraordinary mother, devoted, fiercely loving and always putting her children at the center of the world. She was full of heart and never defined by malice', according to The Guardian. Good leaves behind three children: a 6-year-old shared with Macklin Jr., and two older children, aged 12 and 15, from her first marriage, the Associated Press reported.

Jessica Fletcher, Macklin Jr.'s sister, spoke on behalf of the family in a statement reported by The Oregonian, saying: 'Our family is grieving deeply, and we are speaking now with care, clarity, and love during a time of unimaginable loss. At the center of this tragedy are lives we love, and a family forever changed'.

While the family's statement avoided naming ICE directly, Fletcher acknowledged the wider context, adding: 'I don't want to open it up into this huge fight with the opposing side. That would just be pouring more gasoline on the fire. But not saying something is political too'.

She continued: 'We know Renee would be there too, cheering on those who fight for justice and standing with the people, causes, and community she loved. We hope this inspires accountability, compassion, and meaningful change'.

Remembering Renee Good

Relatives stressed that public debate has too often overshadowed who Good was as a person. 'There's been so much hateful rhetoric back and forth, and what's been missed is painting a picture of who Renee was,' Fletcher said.

Charlene Fletcher, Good's former mother-in-law, told The Guardian that meeting her 'made me a better mother'. She added: 'It feels deeply wrong that Renee died in this way. She had a beautiful voice that everyone should have had the chance to hear. The last thing Renee would have wanted was violence carried out in her name'.

Additional details surrounding the shooting have continued to emerge. People reported that a dog was inside Good's vehicle at the time of the incident and survived. Footage shows the animal seated in the back of the car with the window down as events unfolded.

A Minneapolis resident who witnessed the aftermath told People that Becca Good was visibly distraught, recalling her words: 'That's my wife. They shot her in the f----ing head, dude. This is ridiculous!'

'We Had Whistles. They Had Guns'

Becca Good has previously spoken about the circumstances leading up to the encounter. In a statement shared on Jan. 9 and reported by People, she said the couple had recently moved to Minnesota 'to make a better life for ourselves'.

'What we found when we got here was a vibrant and welcoming community; we made friends and spread joy,' she said. 'Here, I had finally found peace and safe harbor. That has been taken from me forever'.

Explaining the events of that morning, she added: 'On Wednesday, Jan. 7, we stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns'.

As investigations continue, Good's family has made clear that their priority is honouring her memory as a mother, partner and community member.

Originally published on IBTimes UK