A Carpet on Fire, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez Gossiping, Several Reunions and More Things You Didn't See at the Golden Globes 2026
The best things that happen at award shows aren't shown by the TV cameras and the 2026 edition of the Golden Globes wasn't an exception. The Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles was the home of several mishaps, including a carpet on fire, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez gossiping all night, Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner sharing some tea, and incredible reunions.
The night started with some amazing encounters in the Red Carpet, like Julia Roberts and Teyana Taylor giving each other the most beautiful flowers, that ended in tears.
Derek Hough did a dance on the steps of the Beverly Hills Hotel that could awarded him the mirrorball trophy from Dancing with the Stars.
Selena Gomez almost fell, but the raves about Rare Beauty put a new spring in her step.
Sinners went home with only one award but with two buns in the oven.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were sharing the love, even before Timmy dedicated his Golden Globe to her, once again, in a cute repeat of the Critics Choice Awards.
The tea was spilled in earnest. Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner are friends and their interaction showed it.
Elle Fanning, Chalamet, and Jenner had a Complete Unknown reunion.
Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez didn't win, but their friendship is stronger than ever.
After Julia, Teyana seemed most excited to meet Ari.
And The Rock.
Miley spent the night sitting with Selena.
And Jacob.
There was a fire and smoke in the press room.
Three of the heartrobs of the night.
This time the food was a success.
The next behind-the-scenes stories will come from the after parties.... will keep you posted.
Originally published on Latin Times
