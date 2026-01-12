The best things that happen at award shows aren't shown by the TV cameras and the 2026 edition of the Golden Globes wasn't an exception. The Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles was the home of several mishaps, including a carpet on fire, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez gossiping all night, Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner sharing some tea, and incredible reunions.

The night started with some amazing encounters in the Red Carpet, like Julia Roberts and Teyana Taylor giving each other the most beautiful flowers, that ended in tears.

Derek Hough did a dance on the steps of the Beverly Hills Hotel that could awarded him the mirrorball trophy from Dancing with the Stars.

Selena Gomez almost fell, but the raves about Rare Beauty put a new spring in her step.

Sinners went home with only one award but with two buns in the oven.

The cast of Sinners reunite at the 2026 Golden Globes #GoldenGlobes2026 pic.twitter.com/o6J29ILwQk — Horror🎬Collective (@THEH0RRORKID) January 12, 2026

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were sharing the love, even before Timmy dedicated his Golden Globe to her, once again, in a cute repeat of the Critics Choice Awards.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shared a smooch during the 2026 Golden Globes. 😘 📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/4y9BCZ4AWg — Page Six (@PageSix) January 12, 2026

The tea was spilled in earnest. Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner are friends and their interaction showed it.

Elle Fanning, Chalamet, and Jenner had a Complete Unknown reunion.

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Elle Fanning hanging out at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2JyRL35oPR — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) January 12, 2026

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez didn't win, but their friendship is stronger than ever.

SELENA GOMEZ AND ARIANA GRANDE REUNITE AT THE #GOLDENGLOBES pic.twitter.com/1SXsBIqNtv — ‏ً (@fiImfag) January 12, 2026

After Julia, Teyana seemed most excited to meet Ari.

Teyana Taylor and Ariana Grande at the 2026 Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/aNPRm09MxR — BLAST OF POPCULTURE (@BLASTOFPOP) January 12, 2026

And The Rock.

Miley spent the night sitting with Selena.

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez at the 2026 Golden Globes! https://t.co/65M90OnajS — Team MC (@weadoremiley) January 12, 2026

And Jacob.

Jacob Elordi and Miley Cyrus at the Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/PJZocg4ZwC — Best of Jacob Elordi (@BestJacobElordi) January 12, 2026

There was a fire and smoke in the press room.

Crisis averted inside #GoldenGlobes backstage press room as catering knocked over a coffee holder and the sterno underneath was lit. For a brief moment, the carpet was on fire and smoke wafted up around the curtains. They put it out quickly fortunately. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/FTFixnZppT — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 12, 2026

Three of the heartrobs of the night.

Joshua of #SEVENTEEN with Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie of #HeatedRivalry backstage at the #GoldenGlobes . pic.twitter.com/5rj3iDcg78 — Mcdreamy Tidal ⚽️ (@ayam_kvng) January 12, 2026

This time the food was a success.

oxi ta identico ao do critics ou eu to doida, ou será que o video que eu tinha visto outro dia tava mostrando o menu do golden globes mas do ano passado (?) https://t.co/FsfokhxsAJ — fernanda🍓 | BLOCK DE SEGUIR (@nandabuterax) January 12, 2026

There’s an alcove next to the ballroom with even more sushi and snacks for Golden Globe attendees who want a little extra pic.twitter.com/7OfUG3985q — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2026

The next behind-the-scenes stories will come from the after parties.... will keep you posted.

