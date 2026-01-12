Colombia's Attorney General's Office has opened a criminal investigation into the plane crash that killed beloved música popular star Yeison Jiménez and five others, according to confirmations issued Sunday by Colombian authorities.

The probe, led by prosecutors in Boyacá with support from Colombia's CTI investigative police, seeks to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash of a small aircraft that went down shortly after takeoff on Saturday afternoon near Paipa, a municipality in the central Andean department of Boyacá. All six people, the artist and his team, on board died at the scene.

Authorities said the aircraft had departed from Juan José Rondón Airport in Paipa and was bound for Medellín, where Jiménez was scheduled to perform later that night at a major local festival. The plane reportedly failed to gain altitude moments after takeoff and crashed in a rural area between Paipa and Duitama.

The Civil Aviation Authority (Aeronáutica Civil) is conducting the technical investigation into the crash, while the Fiscalía's criminal inquiry will determine whether any conduct could rise to criminal responsibility under Colombian law. Officials stressed that opening a criminal investigation is standard procedure in fatal aviation incidents and does not imply wrongdoing at this stage.

According to local newspaper El Colombiano, The National Institute of Legal Medicine confirmed Sunday that the bodies of the victims were transferred to Bogotá for forensic identification and autopsies, following established legal protocols. No preliminary cause of the crash has been released, and authorities said it is too early to speculate.

Who Was Yeison Jiménez

Born Yeison Orlando Jiménez Galeano in Manzanares, Caldas, Jiménez rose from poverty to become one of the most influential figures in Colombia's música popular movement, a genre rooted in heartbreak narratives, working class life, and regional identity, considered a close sibling of the Mexican regional mexicano genre. Before fame, he worked odd jobs, including selling produce at Bogotá's Corabastos market, experiences he often referenced in interviews and lyrics.

Jiménez broke through nationally in the late 2010s with emotionally raw songs that resonated deeply with Colombian audiences. Over the years, he sold out arenas across the country, became a fixture at regional festivals, and helped modernize música popular for younger generations while keeping its traditional core intact.

At the time of his death, Jiménez was among the genre's most commercially successful artists, with millions of followers across social platforms and a demanding touring schedule that kept him on the road almost every weekend. Colombian media frequently described him as a self made artist whose story mirrored that of many of his fans.

Ongoing Investigation and National Mourning

The crash has sparked widespread mourning across Colombia. Mayors, governors and fellow musicians issued condolences, while fans gathered spontaneously in several cities to sing his songs and light candles. In Marinilla, Antioquia, where Jiménez was expected to perform, local officials announced his death to thousands of attendees waiting for the concert, a moment captured by Colombian television crews.

Prosecutors said investigators are now collecting flight records, maintenance documentation and witness statements as part of the inquiry. The Aeronáutica Civil is expected to release a preliminary technical report in the coming weeks.

For now, Colombia remains focused on grieving a figure who, for many, represented perseverance and emotional honesty. As investigations move forward, authorities emphasized that verified information will be released only through official channels.

"This is a painful loss for the country," one official told Colombian media, "and the priority is to establish the truth with rigor and respect for the victims and their families."

Originally published on Latin Times