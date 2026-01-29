Bruce Springsteen has released Streets of Minneapolis, a powerful protest song decrying the violent ICE raids in Minneapolis that resulted in the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Unveiled on 28 January 2026, the track takes aim at 'King Trump' and his 'federal thugs', while honouring the victims and the city's immigrant communities. Springsteen, responding swiftly to the unfolding events, described the situation as 'state terror' in his accompanying statement.

The release has quickly resonated amid ongoing protests and calls for immigration reform. The Boss's latest musical intervention highlights escalating tensions over federal enforcement tactics.

The Rush to Record

In an Instagram post, Springsteen detailed the song's rapid production: 'I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis. It's dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free.'

The rock anthem features Springsteen's raspy delivery and a choral singalong, with lyrics that vividly recount the tragedies: 'Their claim was self defense, sir / Just don't believe your eyes.' These words underscore discrepancies between official narratives and bystander videos.

Springsteen's history of political songs, from critiquing Trump's 'corrupt' administration to tracks like Land of Hope & Dreams, makes this latest effort a natural extension—though its speed is noteworthy. Hardly surprising, given his recent dedication of The Promised Land to Good at a New Jersey festival, where he echoed the mayor's blunt demand for ICE to leave the city.

Victims at the Centre

The song centres on the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both 37-year-old US citizens who were killed by ICE agents during federal raids in Minneapolis.

Good, a mother of three, was shot on 7 January by an ICE officer during an operation that did not target her. Officials claimed self-defence, but video evidence tell a different story.

Pretti, a nurse, was killed on 24 January by Customs and Border Protection officers after allegedly resisting arrest and brandishing a gun—claims disputed by footage.

The timeline is stark: Good's killing on 7 January sparked initial protests; Pretti's death on 24 January intensified the unrest, leading to widespread demonstrations by the end of the month.

These incidents are part of Trump's broader immigration crackdown, involving increased ICE presence in sanctuary cities like Minneapolis. Critics argue the operations employ excessive force, affecting citizens and immigrants alike. The song's chant 'ICE out now!' captures the sentiment on the ground.

Reactions and Resonance

Responses have been swift, with outlets like NPR and Variety praising its boldness and timely message. On X, The Inquisitr shared: 'Bruce Springsteen's ICE Protest Anthem, "Streets of Minneapolis," Slams "King Trump's Private Army"'.

Bruce Springsteen’s ICE Protest Anthem, ‘Streets of Minneapolis,’ Slams “King Trump’s Private Army” https://t.co/w7zaBMluMY — The Inquisitr (@theinquisitr) January 28, 2026

Public comments suggest it awakens awareness to tyranny, with some anticipating backlash from Trump supporters.

Politically, the divide is stark, with Democrats amplifying the critique of federal overreach, while Republicans view it as unwarranted celebrity involvement. The Department of Homeland Security insists the agents responded to genuine threats, holding firm to its account despite contradictory evidence.

As of 29 January 2026, Streets of Minneapolis is gaining significant traction online, fuelling broader discussions on immigrant rights and the role of federal agencies. Springsteen's stand may inspire dissent, as tensions show no signs of easing.

