Meghan Markle has found herself on the wrong side of Hollywood etiquette after Kim Kardashian publicly addressed a quietly explosive social media misstep, reigniting questions about where the Duchess truly stands in celebrity circles.

Thus, the fragile alliance between the Sussexes and Hollywood's reality royalty has been laid bare after Kim publicly addressed the 'innocent' but 'ridiculous' controversy surrounding the deletion of photos of Meghan.

The row centres on photographs from Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party, which were briefly shared and then deleted after the Kardashian family realised the images placed Meghan and Prince Harry at a Hollywood celebration on Remembrance Day.

Speaking on her sister Khloé's podcast, 'Khloé in Wonderland', on 28 January 2026, the SKIMS founder finally explained why images of Prince Harry and Meghan at the birthday bash were scrubbed from the internet hours after being posted.

'And then I think they realised it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party,' Kim explained during the episode. 'And then I think they realised, like, 'Oh, this was so silly.''

The incident, dubbed 'Photogate' by social media sleuths, reportedly stemmed from a clash between the Kardashians' digital spontaneity and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's concern over their image during the UK's solemn Remembrance Day commemorations.

When Celebrity Friendships Become a Public Liability

Meghan found herself back in the crosshairs of public scrutiny recently when Kim broke her silence about what has become known as 'photogate', an incident that unfolded last November. The timing, however, proved catastrophically awkward.

Photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan at the lavish party were shared across the Kardashian family's social media platforms—only to be hastily removed when someone realised it was Remembrance Day, a sacred occasion in British culture when the nation pauses to honour military sacrifice.

The Truth Behind the Kardashian Family Fallout

Kim finally addressed the controversy on the podcast, which left observers questioning the true nature of the women's relationship.

'Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship... We're never ones to post without permission. We are like it's not who we are... We were told it was totally cool to post, and then after it was posted, I think they realised it was Remembrance Day and didn't want to be seen at a party, even though it was already up. And then it was taken down. And then I think they realised, like this was so silly!' Kim explained, painting a picture of good intentions derailed by cultural insensitivity.

The comments Kim made about Meghan's specific relationship with Kris Jenner—emphasising their friendship whilst noticeably distancing herself and Khloe from any similar bond with the Duchess—sparked considerable debate online. Social media users picked up on the nuance immediately, with one X user noting: 'Kim also made sure to point out it is her mom's relationship with Meghan.

LOL' Another commenter observed: 'Notice how they specify that she is, or was, I wouldn't be friends with her after that, friends with Kris, and not them. They do not like her.' A third added: 'So Kim and Khloe didn't regard Meghan Markle as their own friend. It's funny as Markle called them 'all my girls with a K'.'

The significance of this distinction cannot be overstated. Meghan had previously referred to the Kardashian sisters as her close confidantes, using the affectionate phrase 'all my girls with a K'.

Yet Kim's careful wording suggested a carefully drawn boundary—one that left observers wondering whether this was friendship or mere acquaintance disguised by Hollywood politeness. The language chosen felt deliberate, a subtle but unmistakable rejection of Meghan's public characterisation of their bond.

What makes the episode particularly revealing is what it exposes about the precarious position Meghan occupies in celebrity circles. She is close enough to be invited to exclusive Hollywood gatherings, yet seemingly not close enough to warrant genuine solidarity when the public backlash begins.

The Kardashians, with their unparalleled expertise in controlling their own narratives, appeared to course-correct rapidly once the optics became unfavourable. They deleted the images and, through Kim's podcast appearance, got to explain their version of events first.

Notably, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan has commented publicly on the incident or Kim's clarification. Their silence speaks volumes about the delicate diplomatic position they find themselves in—caught between maintaining professional relationships with influential figures whilst protecting their own reputations from further scrutiny.

This is not the first time Meghan has faced criticism for her choices, and perhaps they calculated that engaging in public discourse would only amplify the negativity.

The 'photogate' incident ultimately illuminates a broader truth about Meghan's standing in Hollywood: she remains, in many respects, an outsider looking in. Despite her marriage to a prince and her own considerable fortune and influence, there appears to be a threshold beyond which even the most connected celebrities will not extend genuine friendship.

Whether that stems from lingering perceptions about her relationship with the Royal Family, her own controversial past, or simply the transactional nature of celebrity relationships remains unclear.

What is clear is that the Kardashians have moved on, their narrative secured, their image protected. Meghan, meanwhile, must contend with yet another public reminder that in the world of celebrity friendships, loyalty—like photographs—can be deleted with remarkable ease.

Originally published on IBTimes UK