Melania Trump's glossy new documentary is facing an uncomfortable behind-the-scenes reckoning, with members of its own production crew reportedly seeking to distance themselves from the project.

Several insiders involved in 'Melania', the Brett Ratner-directed film chronicling the First Lady's life and public image, have allegedly sought to distance themselves from the project, citing a 'highly disorganised' and 'chaotic' environment overseen by the director.

The feature-length film, which chronicles the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration, has faced intense internal pushback, with some staff members admitting they are 'alarmed' by the final product and its perceived 'propaganda' elements.

The stunning revelations, first reported by Rolling Stone, paint a picture of a troubled production marked by gruelling hours, disorganised leadership, and deep unease about the final product.

With Amazon MGM Studios reportedly investing a staggering $75 million to acquire and market the documentary, the damning insider accounts could not come at a worse time. The film premieres at the Kennedy Centre on 29 January before opening in cinemas nationwide on 30 January.

Chaos Behind the 'Melania' Set

Sources described the filming of Melania as 'highly disorganised' and extremely demanding. One insider said crew members worked 'really long hours' under pressure while following strict protocols for Melania and her family.

Unlike in typical documentaries, filming could not proceed freely because of the Secret Service's presence and the family's limited availability. This disrupted usual workflows, leaving many crew members feeling frustrated and undervalued.

Another source explained that the difficulties were worsened by Ratner's leadership style. The director, who has not worked on a film since 2014's Hercules, was the subject of multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations in 2017.

'It was very difficult because of the chaos that was around everything... Brett Ratner was the worst part of working on this project', the source said.

Crew Expresses Regret

Many of the team reportedly now regret their involvement in the project. One crew member told sources that they are 'much more alarmed now than I was a year ago', suggesting that the final product and its association with Trump and Ratner have caused professional unease.

Nearly two-thirds of the New York-based crew allegedly requested their names be removed from the film credits.

The discontent appears to be linked to the documentary's perceived propagandistic nature. An anonymous insider said, 'I feel a little bit uncomfortable with the propaganda element of this. Unfortunately, if it does flop, I would really feel great about it'.

Financial and Public Stakes

Amazon MGM Studios greenlit the documentary, believing it would attract audience interest. The company's investment reflected confidence in the commercial appeal of politically themed documentaries, even as production difficulties arose.

While specific budget figures have not been disclosed, such projects typically involve salaries, equipment, and location costs running into millions of pounds.

Unfortunately for the first lady, the film struggled at the box office, with reports of poor ticket sales and weak audience turnout just days after its release. Sources say the film, acquired for about £31.2m ($40m) and supported by approximately £27.3m ($35m) in marketing, is now widely viewed as a box‑office flop.

Industry tracking also shows that Melania is underperforming significantly relative to its large promotional budget. Box office projections before the premiere suggested a modest opening of between £800,000 ($1m) and £4m ($5m), figures far below the amount spent on acquiring and promoting the documentary.

In the UK, early ticket sales were described as 'soft', with some cinemas reporting only one ticket sold for certain screenings. Major chains acknowledged low advance bookings, and some venues saw only a handful of seats filled for showings.

Overall, early reactions suggest that the documentary's hefty investment has not translated into audience interest.

A Project Under a Cloud

Social media users have shared images of largely empty auditoriums, and Trump supporters have characterised the turnout as a major disappointment given the film's wide release. Several posts also show no ticket purchases in major US cities, mirroring patterns seen internationally.

For Melania Trump, the documentary was presented as a carefully curated portrait, arriving alongside renewed public attention to her role, image, and independence. Yet the growing chorus of behind-the-scenes regret risks overshadowing that intent.

While Amazon MGM has not commented on crew complaints or box office performance, the reported attempts to remove credits suggest deeper discomfort within the production itself. Whether Melania ultimately finds a second life on streaming platforms remains to be seen. For now, the film stands as a rare case where dissatisfaction off-camera is threatening to define the narrative as much as anything captured on screen.

