Kenneth Petty, husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has convictions for attempted rape and manslaughter, fuelling speculation that her recent alignment with Donald Trump stems from hopes of a presidential pardon. The 47-year-old from Queens, New York, first gained notoriety through these offences, while Minaj's shift towards Trump in 2025 has drawn scrutiny.

As of January 2026, she has openly declared herself Trump's 'number one fan', praising his leadership amid calls for clemency in cases like Petty's. This development answers growing curiosity about Petty's background and its potential role in Minaj's political pivot.

Petty's Early Life and Criminal Convictions

Born on 7 April 1978 in Queens, Petty grew up in the same neighbourhood as Minaj, meeting her when they were teenagers. Their paths crossed early, but Petty's life soon veered into serious legal trouble. In September 1994, at age 16, he assaulted a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint in an attempted rape.

Convicted in April 1995 of attempted rape in the first degree, he received a sentence of 18 to 54 months and served four years in prison. Upon release, he was designated a level two registered sex offender in New York, indicating a moderate risk of reoffending. Petty's legal troubles continued. In April 2002, he shot and killed Lamont Robinson during a confrontation.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in March 2006, earning a 10-year sentence but serving seven years before his release in May 2013. He remained in supervised release until 2018. These convictions have defined Petty's public image, with his sex offender status requiring lifelong registration wherever he resides.

Marriage to Minaj and Ongoing Legal Issues

Petty reconnected with Minaj in 2018, after her split from rapper Meek Mill. They went public that December, marrying on 21 October 2019 in a low-key ceremony. Minaj hyphenated her name to Maraj-Petty and later announced the birth of their son on 30 September 2020, nicknamed Papa Bear by the couple.

Despite the family milestones, Petty's legal obligations persisted. In November 2019, a traffic stop in Beverly Hills revealed he had not registered as a sex offender after moving to California with Minaj. Arrested in March 2020, he initially pleaded not guilty but changed to guilty in September 2021. Sentenced in July 2022, he was sentenced to one year of house arrest, three years' probation, and a £39,771 ($55,000) fine.

In August 2021, Jennifer Hough, the victim in the 1994 case, sued Petty and Minaj for harassment and intimidation, alleging attempts to force a recantation. Minaj was dropped from the suit in 2022, but the case highlighted ongoing tensions. Petty faced further home detention in 2023 for threatening rapper Offset online.

Minaj's Shift Towards Trump

Minaj once criticised Trump's immigration policies, noting her own arrival in the US as a child immigrant. By 2025, however, she embraced his administration, praising Trump and Vice President JD Vance for their relatability at a Turning Point USA event. 'I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president,' she said.

Speculation abounds that this support is linked to hopes of pardons for Petty and Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, who was convicted in 2017 of raping an 11-year-old and sentenced to 25 years to life in 2020. In a July 2025 post on X, Minaj referenced Trump's pardon of Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, questioning political loyalties among black artists.

Desirat were you out marching with your fellow Mexican immigrants????? Oh, right…you were pardoned by President Trump so you kinda can’t, right? I mean it kind of implies you guys are cool with him while yall seem to pretend to be against him.



Or are yall not his friend either… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 8, 2025

Petty's sex offender status remains active under federal law, restricting international travel without court approval. With Trump back in office, any pardon could lift these barriers, though no formal request has surfaced. Minaj's fans are divided, but she shows no sign of retreating from her position. The couple, meanwhile, keeps family life private amid the chatter.

