The 2026 Grammy Awards launched a new era for Latino artists, starting with the six nominations for Bad Bunny, including in the main categories. But el Conejo wasn't the only Latin music star recognized.

From early in the day, when most of the categories were announced, Latino and Spanish singers, composers, writers and instrumentalists had expectations of big wins.

Here are the nominees. The list of the winners will be updated as they are announced

Record of the Year / Grabación del Año

"DtMF" — Bad Bunny

"Manchild" — Sabrina Carpenter

"Anxiety" — Doechii

"Wildflower" — Billie Eilish

"Abracadabra" — Lady Gaga

"Luther" — Kendrick Lamar with SZA

"The Subway" — Chappell Roan

"APT." — Rosé & Bruno Mars

Album of the Year / Álbum del Año

Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Bad Bunny

Swag — Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem — Lady Gaga

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

Mutt — Leon Thomas

Chromakopia — Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year / Canción del Año

"Abracadabra" — Lady Gaga (songwriters: Lady Gaga, Henry Walter, Andrew Watt)

"Anxiety" — Doechii (songwriter: Jaylah Hickmon)

"APT." — Rosé & Bruno Mars (songwriters: Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas, Henry Walter)

"DtMF" — Bad Bunny (songwriters: Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry, Roberto José Rosado Torres)

"Golden (From 'KPop Demon Hunters')" — HUNTR/X (songwriters: Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick)

"Luther" — Kendrick Lamar with SZA (songwriters: Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears, Kamasi Washington)

"Manchild" — Sabrina Carpenter (songwriters: Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter)

"Wildflower" — Billie Eilish (songwriters: Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell)

Best Latin Pop Album / Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino

Cosa Nuestra — Rauw Alejandro

Bogotá (Deluxe) — Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta — Karol G

Cancionera — Natalia Lafourcade

¿Y ahora qué? — Alejandro Sanz

Best Música Urbana Album / Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana

Debí Tirar Más Fotos — Bad Bunny

Mixteip — J Balvin

Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado — Feid

Naiki — Nicki Nicole

EUB Deluxe — Trueno

Sinfónico (En Vivo) — Yandel

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album / Mejor Álbum de Rock o Alternativo Latino

Genes Rebeldes — Aterciopelados

Astropical — Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical

Papota — Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

Algorhythm — Los Wizzards

Novela — Fito Páez

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano) / Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana (Incluye Tejano)

Mala Mía — Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

Y Lo Que Viene — Grupo Frontera

Sin Rodeos — Paola Jara

Palabra De To's (Seca) — Carín León

Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía - Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) — Bobby Pulido

Best Tropical Latin Album / Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino

Fotografías — Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Raíces — Gloria Estefan

Clásicos 1.0 — Grupo Niche

Bingo — Alain Pérez

Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 — Gilberto Santa Rosa

Global music performance - Interpretación de música global

"EoO" — Bad Bunny

"Cantando en el Camino" — Ciro Hurtado

"Jerusalema" — Angélique Kidjo

"Inmigrante Y Que?" — Yeisy Rojas

"Shrini's Dream (Live)" — Shakti

"Daybreak" — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar

Global music album - disco de música global

"Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo" — Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia

"Sounds of Kumbha" — Siddhant Bhatia

"No Sign of Weakness" — Burna Boy

"Eclairer le monde - Light the World" — Youssou N'Dour

"Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)" — Shakti

"Chapter III: We Return to Light" — Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar

Musical theater album - Disco de teatro musical

"Buena Vista Social Club" — Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

"Death Becomes Her" — Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard and Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison and Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey and Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

"Gypsy" — Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai and George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)

"Just in Time" — Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence and Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick and Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

"Maybe Happy Ending" — Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron and Helen J. Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey and Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Choral performance - Interpretación coral

"Ortiz: Yanga" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic and Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

"Advena - Liturgies for a Broken World" — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black and Michael Hawes; Conspirare)

"Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved" — Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins and Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

"Lang: Poor Hymnal" — Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler and Elisa Sutherland; the Crossing)

"Requiem of Light" — Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan and Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler and Sangeeta Kaur; the Clarion Choir)

Classical compendium - compedio clásico

"Ortiz: Yanga" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

"Cerrone: Don't Look Down" — Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney and Mike Tierney, producers

"The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II" — Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer

"Seven Seasons" — Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy and Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers

"Tombeaux" — Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew and Christina Sandsengen, producers

Contemporary classical composition - Composición clásica contemporanea

"Ortiz: Dzonot" — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

"Cerrone: Don't Look Down" — Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick and Sandbox Percussion)

"Dennehy: Land of Winter" — Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson and Alarm Will Sound)

"León: Raíces (Origins)" — Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner and London Philharmonic Orchestra)

"Okpebholo: Songs in Flight" — Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez and Various Artists)