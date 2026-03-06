A federal judge has blocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from classifying a prominent Muslim civil rights organization as a terrorist group, ruling that the order violated constitutional protections for speech and association.

In a decision issued Wednesday, the court halted DeSantis' December executive order that labeled the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) a "terrorist organization" and barred it from receiving contracts, funding, employment opportunities or other benefits from state agencies.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker considered that the order infringed on the organization's First Amendment rights, as NBC News reports. In the ruling, the court wrote that "the First Amendment bars the Governor from continuing the troubling trend of using an executive office to make a political statement at the expense of others' constitutional rights."

The court also found that the order pressured outside groups to distance themselves from CAIR or risk losing government benefits. "The Governor's decree coerces third parties...to disassociate from the Council on American-Islamic Relations," the ruling said, adding that such actions suppress protected speech by restricting avenues of expression.

The decision cited early American legal principles protecting religious minorities, referencing President George Washington's 1790 letter to a Jewish congregation in Rhode Island as an example of the country's historical commitment to religious liberty.

DeSantis signed the executive order on December 8, 2025, directing Florida agencies to designate CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood and related entities as terrorist organizations for the purposes of state policy.

The order instructed state departments to take "all lawful measures" to prevent such groups from receiving government benefits or engaging with state agencies. It argued that CAIR had historical ties to organizations associated with the Muslim Brotherhood and cited federal terrorism cases involving related groups.

The ruling does not address the broader political arguments contained in the executive order but focuses on whether the governor's actions violated constitutional protections.

CAIR welcomed Wednesday's decision through a statement by executive director Nihad Awad, which claimed that the ruling was a defense of civil liberties. "This federal court ruling serves as a reminder that the Constitution still matters," Awad said.

DeSantis remains a prominent figure in state politics. A poll by the University of North Florida published earlier this week found the governor holding a 52% approval rating among Florida voters, compared with 42% disapproval. The survey also showed DeSantis slightly outperforming president Trump in statewide favorability across several demographic groups, including independents and Republicans.

