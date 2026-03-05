Fans of Stranger Things actor Joe Keery began receiving deliveries this week from his official Djo music merch store, which included a charity t-shirt, a bumper sticker reading 'F*CK ICE', and a printed guide on immigrants' legal rights.

Photographs of the packages were shared widely on social media on 4 March. A post from the fan account @updatingkeery on X, showing the bumper stickers alongside the orders, garnered more than 258 million views in a day, according to the post.

Recipients also reported finding a 'Know Your Rights' guide in their parcels, outlining what to do if stopped by immigration enforcement, fans reported on Reddit.

The item is the Djo Capsule Logo Charity T-Shirt, a limited-edition stone-washed tee sold through Keery's official Djo store. Pre-orders opened in late January and closed on 9 February. The listing stated all proceeds would go to the National Immigrant Justice Center (NIJC), a Chicago-based nonprofit providing free legal services for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers, the Djo store listing confirmed. The page noted a sticker would be included with every purchase but did not specify its content.

Shipments began arriving in late February and early March 2026.

Fans who purchased @djotime's charity t-shirt are also receiving "FUCK ICE" bumper stickers with their order



📸: @mafisonn

Keery's Charity T-Shirt Follows January Criticism of Trump's Immigration Crackdown

Joe Keery speaking against trump, okay lets go pic.twitter.com/dZyuVdyKXf — ɥɔʇıq ƃoɹɟ (@Night_Daisie) January 8, 2026

The charity merch launch followed an earlier public statement from Keery on US immigration enforcement. On 8 January 2026, the 33-year-old posted 'Zero human decency. Stop this man' on his Instagram Stories. He shared a screenshot of President Donald Trump's Truth Social post about the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis the day before, Parade reported.

Good was shot on 7 January during an ICE operation in Minneapolis. Trump wrote on Truth Social that the woman driving was 'very disorderly, obstructing and resisting' and that the agent appeared to have acted in self-defence. He did not address Good's death in his post.

The charity t-shirt went on sale approximately two weeks later. Keery has not issued any public statement specifically about the inclusion of the anti-ICE stickers or the rights guide since fans began receiving their orders.

NIJC, The Charity Behind Keery's Djo Merch Sale, Serves Over 11,000 People a Year

The NIJC has operated for more than 40 years. Based in Chicago, it provides legal consultations and representation for low-income immigrants seeking asylum, deportation defence, and other forms of relief. The organisation serves over 11,000 individuals annually.

Hardcore punk band Drain also released an anti-ICE shirt in late February 2026, with proceeds going to the NIJC and Puente, another immigrant advocacy group.

Keery's Charitable Donations During 2025 Tour and Beyond

Keery, who is best known for playing Steve Harrington across all five seasons of Netflix's Stranger Things, also records and tours under his musical stage name Djo. He has released four studio albums. His 2022 track 'End of Beginning' went viral on TikTok in 2024 and was nominated for Best International Song at the BRIT Awards.

During his 2025 Another Bite Tour across the United States, Keery donated $1 (£0.80) from every ticket sold to the Ally Coalition, a nonprofit co-founded by music producer Jack Antonoff that supports LGBTQ+ youth, PinkNews reported.

'I support the Ally Coalition, and I'm happy to be a part of it and bring awareness to a safe space for people to just be themselves,' Keery said in a video shared by the organisation at the time.

Keery is currently touring South America and Mexico, with dates running through March 2026. He is also set to support Tame Impala on the first leg of the Australian band's Deadbeat tour later this year.

Neither Keery nor his representatives have publicly commented on the anti-ICE bumper stickers or the rights guide included with the charity t-shirt orders.

