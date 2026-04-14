Alex Cooper publicly accused fellow influencer Alix Earle of fuelling 'fake drama' over their long‑rumoured feud on Monday, posting a pointed TikTok in which she urged the 25‑year‑old to 'just say what you've got to say about me' after months of speculation around Earle's exit from Cooper's podcast network, Unwell.

Whispers of a rift between the two social‑media powerhouses have been circulating online for more than a year, after Earle's podcast Hot Mess abruptly left Unwell in March 2025. What had once been sold to fans as a savvy partnership between two of the internet's most bankable young women has since unravelled into a slow‑burn saga told through cryptic comments, reposted criticism and, now, a direct call‑out.

Alex Cooper Pushes Back On 'Fake Drama' In Alix Earle Feud

In her new TikTok, 31‑year‑old Cooper speaks directly to camera, addressing Earle by name and accusing her of stoking gossip instead of being upfront about their falling out.

'Hey girl, the passive aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things — I've got to call you out here,' Cooper says in the clip. 'You're going to need to get specific and just say what you've got to say about me. There's no NDA. No one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself.'

The line about 'no NDA' is deliberate. Fans have spent months assuming some kind of legal gag order was preventing either side from explaining what happened between Hot Mess and Unwell. Cooper flatly denies that, suggesting instead that Earle is choosing to speak obliquely.

Her new video appears to have been triggered by a move from Earle days earlier. Earle had reposted a TikTok from another creator who described Cooper as 'so awful' for allegedly telling people's stories when they are 'at their lowest.' Earle did not add her own commentary, but the signal‑boost alone was enough to reignite the rumour mill.

A representative for Earle did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to People, leaving Cooper's version of events unchallenged in the public record for now. With no joint statement, no legal filings in sight and only fragments of each woman's account in the open, nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

How The Alix Earle Feud Took Shape Around Unwell And Hot Mess

To recall, Earle was one of the first big‑name signings to Cooper's media start‑up Unwell back in 2023, a move widely seen at the time as Cooper using the clout of her own success to build a stable of new shows. Earle's podcast Hot Mess quickly became one of the network's flagship titles.

By March 2025, though, Hot Mess had quietly exited Unwell. On TikTok, Cooper tried to dampen speculation, responding to fans with a short written statement: 'Alix not being able to podcast has nothing to do with Unwell. Idk why she can't/what's going on. Unwell gave her everything back she owns her IP.'

That last detail matters. Creative control and intellectual property are often the flashpoints in podcast deals, and Cooper appeared keen to make clear that Earle retained ownership of the Hot Mess brand. If there was drama, Cooper was implying, it was not about Unwell keeping the spoils.

Earle, for her part, began sketching a very different mood around the departure. Two months after leaving Unwell, she was asked by the Wall Street Journal about how the partnership had ended. She replied that it was, 'behind the scenes, a little bit of a hot mess.' It was a vague line, but suggestive enough to plant the idea that things had gone sour.

In August, Earle turned the screw a little further. When a follower in her TikTok comments requested, 'tell us what happened with Alex Cooper,' she shot back: 'How much time do you have?' It was the kind of half‑joke that keeps fans hooked precisely because it offers no detail.

Cooper now appears to be drawing a line. In her latest video, she goes beyond irritation and accuses Earle outright of building a story that does not match reality.

'I know what happened, and so do you, so talk — unless the fake narrative that you're creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth,' she says. 'I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. Unless you actually have something to say, I'm out. This is over.'

The subtext is hard to miss. Cooper is casting herself as transparent and willing to engage, and Earle as coyly stoking a feud without owning it. Whether that is fair is impossible to independently verify from the public evidence; all we have are their statements and silences.

Originally published on IBTimes UK