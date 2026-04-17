The president has lashed out at Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov after she cited polling data showing him with declining approval ratings, prompting a public exchange in which Tarlov defended her analysis and said, "Trump really is that unpopular."

The comments followed a segment on The Five, where Tarlov said the president had "a 35 percent approval rating in most polls," pointing to broader dissatisfaction with policies including tariffs and the war in Iran. Recent surveys reflect similar trends, with a The Economist/YouGov poll showing 38 percent approval and 56 percent disapproval.

Jessica Tarlov: “And what do people think of him now? He has a 35% approval rating in most polls” pic.twitter.com/eDxuq2emaH — Lavy (@Lavy02) April 16, 2026

Posting on Truth Social, the president criticized Tarlov personally, calling her "one of the Least Attractive and Talented People on all of Television" and accusing her of fabricating data. "She makes up 'Poll Numbers,'" he wrote, adding that he has "among the best Poll Numbers I have ever had."

Tarlov responded on X, rejecting the claim that her figures were inaccurate. "Guess I'll take this opportunity to mention that my numbers are far from fake — Trump really is that unpopular," she wrote, also using the moment to promote her upcoming book.

Guess I’ll take this opportunity to mention that my numbers are far from fake - Trump really is that unpopular. And you can pre order my book I Disagree as of today!! https://t.co/HJ0ht7whiu pic.twitter.com/5uNypNRAlo — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 17, 2026

In the same series of posts, the president targeted Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson, claiming without evidence that their audiences were declining and describing them as "FAKE MAGA." In another post, Trump continued his attack on the conservative voices:

"It's easy! Tucker is a Low IQ person - Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!! So are Megyn Kelly, "Candace"(Really Dumb and mentally ill!), and Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely "fried." There are others, also! Then we have some that are VERY GOOD, true MAGA all the way, and smart. I should do a list of good, bad, and somewhere in the middle. Wouldn't that be fascinating??? President DJT"

Owens, who has broken with the president in recent weeks over the administration's handling of the Iran war, chimed on the controversy with Tarlov by calling Trump's post a "meltdown", adding that it "looks like he may have accidentally heard the truth?"

Can somebody please source me the News segment that caused this meltdown.

Looks like he may have accidentally heard the truth? pic.twitter.com/cIHxKdrfIl — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 16, 2026

As The Independent points out, Trump is known for attacking journalists, and mostly women reporters, calling them "stupid" and "incapable." In November, he told Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey, "quiet, piggy," after she asked about the government files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Originally published on Latin Times