Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the city of Houston over a recently approved immigration ordinance, arguing that the measure violates state law by restricting how local police interact with federal immigration authorities.

The lawsuit, centered on Houston's new policy, marks the latest clash between Republican state leaders and local governments over immigration enforcement.

According to Paxton's office, the ordinance conflicts with Senate Bill 4, a 2017 Texas law barring cities from adopting or endorsing policies that prohibit or materially limit the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Houston's ordinance, approved by the City Council last week, prevents Houston Police Department officers in the field from stopping, arresting, or continuing to detain someone solely on the basis of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement administrative warrant.

Paxton's office said that restriction is "an egregious affront to SB 4" and argued that it would have the effect of materially limiting federal immigration enforcement.

"I will not allow any local official to push sanctuary policies that make our communities less safe," Paxton said in a statement released by his office. "Under my watch, no Texas city will be a safe harbor for illegals." He added that the Legislature had passed "strong legislation" aimed specifically at preventing "the type of lawless ordinance that Houston adopted."

The lawsuit names the city, Mayor John Whitmire, council members, and other defendants. Paxton said he is seeking to permanently block the ordinance and protect law enforcement officers who cooperate with federal immigration officials.

The legal challenge comes as Governor Greg Abbott has also threatened to strip Houston of $110 million in law enforcement funding if the ordinance is not repealed. Whitmire said the city had already lost some state grant funding, affecting police and fire services, public safety planning and preparations related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Whitmire, the deadline for repealing the ordinance was also extended from Monday to Wednesday. The mayor said the city was making "significant progress through constructive conversations."

The Houston lawsuit also fits into a broader national campaign against so-called sanctuary policies. Earlier this week, the Justice Department sued Connecticut and New Haven over local and state immigration rules, reflecting wider Republican efforts to challenge jurisdictions that limit cooperation with ICE.

Originally published on Latin Times