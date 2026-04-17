A new survey has found that, for the first time in 25 years, young men in the United States are now more likely than young women to say religion is "very important" in their lives.

The survey, conducted by Gallup, shows that 42% of men ages 18 to 29 now describe religion as very important, up from 28% in 2022-2023. Among young women, that figure held at roughly 30%.

The organization also reported last month that religion's importance in American life has generally weakened over time, with 47% of U.S. adults in 2025 saying religion is very important to them, down from 58% in 2012 and far below the 70% to 75% levels recorded in the 1950s and 1960s.

Adults aged between 18 and 29 remain among the least religious age groups overall, meaning the increase among young men is notable precisely because it is happening inside a generation that has otherwise been associated with lower levels of adherence to organized faith.

Gallup's analysis also found that behavior is shifting along with attitudes. Monthly attendance at religious services among young men rose to 40%, up seven percentage points from 2022-2023 and the highest reading for that group in more than a decade. The increase among young women was smaller, according to the survey.

Ryan Burge, a researcher at Washington University and pastor in the American Baptist Church, told the Associated Press that the poll's findings "represent[s] a seismic change in society and the future of the church," and that "It could change the way children are raised."

Barge said that he felt that religion is offering young men "the only place where you don't have to apologize for being a white man," and that "American religion is very white male dominated and young men are drawn to institutions that elevate them and give them influence and power."

At the same time, the poll showed that many young women have moved in a more secular and politically liberal direction, and in some cases view religious institutions as tied to patriarchal values or to activism around issues such as abortion restrictions.

The rise in religion among young men appears to be partisan, as coverage of the new poll indicates the rise in religiosity has been particularly visible among young Republicans, while trends among young Democrats look flatter or, in some cases, continue to move in the opposite direction.

Even with the increase, the numbers do not point to a sweeping religious revival across the entire country. Gallup's longer-term data still show a nation in which religious affiliation, regular worship attendance, and the share of Americans who call religion central to their lives remain well below historic norms.

Originally published on IBTimes