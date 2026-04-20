Lori Chavez-DeRemer is stepping down from her role as head of the U.S. Department of Labor, the White House confirmed Monday, marking the latest Cabinet-level departure in President Donald Trump's administration.

In an official statement, White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said, "Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the administration to take a position in the private sector," confirming reports that surfaced earlier in the day.

The announcement ends Chavez-DeRemer's tenure at the helm of the United States Department of Labor, where she oversaw workforce policy, labor protections, and regulatory enforcement during a period marked by economic uncertainty and ongoing political debate over immigration, wages, and workplace conditions.

According to administration officials, Keith Sonderling is expected to assume the role of acting labor secretary while the White House prepares to nominate a permanent replacement.

Chavez-DeRemer confirmed the news and thanked Trump. "While my time serving in the administration comes to a conclusion, it doesn't mean I will stop fighting for American workers," she wrote.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this historic Administration and work for the greatest President of my lifetime. At the Department of Labor, I am proud that we made significant progress in advancing President Trump's mission to bridge the gap between business and labor and always put the American worker first. We created new pathways to mortgage-paying jobs, prepared workers to excel in the age of AI, took steps to lower prescription drug costs, promoted retirement security, and so much more. Thinking back to my first job packing peaches in rural California, it taught me the value of hard work – a value that I have carried with me every single day in this job and throughout my time in public service. We live in the best country in the world, and I am incredibly grateful that I had this opportunity to meet workers across the nation, listen to their stories, and deliver wins for them and their families. Thank you, President Trump. While my time serving in the Administration comes to a conclusion, it doesn't mean I will stop fighting for American workers. I am looking forward to what the future has in store as I depart for the private sector - Lori Chavez-DeRemer."

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this historic Administration and work for the greatest President of my lifetime.



At the Department of Labor, I am proud that we made significant progress in advancing President Trump’s mission to bridge the gap between business… — Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer (@SecretaryLCD) April 20, 2026

The White House did not indicate any policy disagreements or controversies tied to Chavez-DeRemer's departure, framing the move as a transition to the private sector rather than a forced exit. No timeline was immediately provided for her final day in office.

Chavez-DeRemer, a former congresswoman, had been one of the more closely watched figures in Trump's Cabinet due to her role in shaping labor policy during a time of heightened scrutiny over U.S. hiring practices, union activity, and immigration enforcement. Her leadership at the department placed her at the center of debates over how aggressively the administration should regulate employers and address labor shortages across key industries.

Her exit comes as the administration continues to navigate a politically sensitive economic landscape, with labor issues expected to remain a central theme in Washington in the coming months.

The White House has not yet announced a nominee to permanently replace Chavez-DeRemer, but the appointment will likely draw attention from both business groups and labor advocates, who have clashed over the direction of federal labor policy under Trump.

For now, the administration is emphasizing continuity, with Sonderling expected to maintain current priorities at the Labor Department while the transition unfolds.

The departure adds to a growing list of personnel changes across the administration as it moves deeper into its current term, with Cabinet turnover continuing to shape the direction and tone of federal policy.

Originally published on Latin Times