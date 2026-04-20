U.S. gasoline prices may remain above $3 per gallon into next year and potentially into 2027 as global energy markets continue absorbing supply disruptions tied to the Iran conflict.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said gasoline prices could begin easing later this year, though a return below the $3 threshold remains uncertain and depends on how quickly geopolitical conditions stabilize, a position outlined during an interview with Axios.

Gas prices in the U.S. reached $4.16 per gallon earlier this month before slipping to around $4.05, based on data from the AAA.

The recent spike is linked to tightening global oil supply conditions and disruptions in key shipping routes connected to Middle East tensions. Market instability surrounding the Iran conflict has added volatility to crude oil prices, a trend reflected in analysis from Reuters.

Pressure on households resulting from high prices remains significant. A majority of Americans report that gasoline prices are straining family budgets, with 51% describing fuel costs as either a financial hardship or difficult to manage, findings highlighted in polling covered by CBS News.

While prices remain above recent lows, officials have pointed to moderation compared with previous peaks, including the 2022 surge. However, affordability concerns continue to influence consumer sentiment across income groups.

The energy shock is also influencing broader global trends in power generation and fuel use. Early data suggests renewable energy output increased in several major economies during the initial phase of the disruption, while fossil fuel performance has varied significantly across regions.

A study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air found that solar and wind generation rose in multiple countries during the early weeks of the conflict, offsetting declines in gas-fired power generation. These findings were referenced in energy analysis published by Axios, which also noted uneven changes in coal usage across regions.

At the same time, energy substitution patterns are diverging globally. Some Asian economies have increased coal usage due to constrained gas supplies, while others are accelerating renewable deployment to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

BloombergNEF analyst Ethan Zindler described the situation as a turning point for energy security strategies, noting that countries without strong domestic fossil fuel reserves are increasingly considering imported clean energy technologies as part of their long-term planning, commentary cited in Axios reporting.

In some markets, elevated liquefied natural gas prices have encouraged temporary switching back to coal, particularly in Asia. This trend has been documented in global energy analysis referenced by The Wall Street Journal.

In the U.S., higher gasoline prices are also influencing consumer behavior, with increased interest in electric vehicles appearing on car-shopping platforms during recent price increases. Analysts note that while demand shifts are emerging, structural changes in transportation typically take longer to materialize.

European policymakers are responding by accelerating efforts to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels and strengthen domestic energy resilience. Broader energy security planning within the European Union reflects concerns about long-term supply stability, a development covered in reporting from Reuters.

However, analysts caution that the transition will not be uniform. Short-term supply constraints continue to push some countries toward increased fossil fuel use even as long-term investment in renewables expands.

Originally published on IBTimes