Friday, January 27, 2017 | Updated at 3:26 AM ET

Xiaomi's Upcoming Mi 6 Will Not Be Announced At Mobile World Congress

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 27, 2017 03:03 AM EST
Xiaomi’s Upcoming Mi 6 Will Not Be Announced At Mobile World Congress

Xiaomi’s Upcoming Mi 6 Will Not Be Announced At Mobile World Congress(Photo : Gadgets Times/YouTube)

Samsung has already said that it will not be announcing the upcoming Galaxy S8 at the annual Mobile World Congress trade show. Now Xiaomi has also revealed that it will also have zero announcements on the upcoming event, making the Mobile World Congress a little light this year.

Xiaomi to skip MWC

Just last year, Xiaomi officially announced its flagship smartphone, the Mi 5, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. While the up and coming Mi 6 was rumored to make some noise this year, it seems like fans for the China-based tech company will have to wait a little longer since, According to DigitalTrends, one of Xiaomi's spokesperson confirmed that the company is skipping the show.

Other Devices to look forward to

It has already been a tradition for most smartphone manufacturers to debut their flagship devices for the year at MWC. So despite the no-show by Xiaomi, there's still quite a number of upcoming devices to look forward to. Devices such as LG's G6, Sony's Xperia lineup, and BlackBerry's keyboard-laden flagship will be present at the upcoming event.

Reason for Xiaomi's absence

Xiaomi is still relatively new to the event, and a key factor for its absence could be due to its slow growth in smartphone sales. According to AndroidCentral, the company has recently said that it will not be revealing how many smartphones it has sold in 2016, which marks the first time it has not done so.

In an open letter, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that the company has grown "too fast." The Chinese company attended CES 2017, where it announced a white version of the Mi Mix, as well as an upcoming 4K TV product.

A former Googler with the name of Hugo Barra helped put Xiaomi on the world stage as vice president of international. He recently left the company due to health issues and homesickness.

According to rumors, Xiaomi's loss of Barra could have also affected its decision to attend the Mobile World Congress.

 

 

