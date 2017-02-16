NBA News: Magic Johnson Wants Kobe Bryant At Lakers Front Office

Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson on Tuesday said that he is keen towards finding a role for recently retired Laker great, Kobe Bryant, as he attempts to help revive the struggling NBA franchise's fortunes. The Lakers have confirmed earlier this month that Johnson had been hired as an adviser to Lakers President Jeanie Buss with a wide-ranging brief touching on every business and basketball matter.

According to BleacherReport, Johnson said that his first move, if he was given the power to do so, would be to try to recruit and persuade the recently retired Bryant into the set-up. "First call I make if I'm the one in charge? Kobe Bryant," Johnson said during ESPN's First Take.

"Because Kobe understands how to win. He also understands these players. I would call, 'What role you want? If you've got only a day, just give me that day.' I'll take that. Whatever time he has to spare, I want him to come in and be a part of it."

Johnson was due for meeting with Lakers GN Mitch Kupchak and Lakers co-owner and executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss on Monday to go over the current state of the team. Johnson said that he is hoping that his role will be the man in charge as he tries to rebuild a once great club that has now missed the playoffs the past four seasons after winning the NBA Championship in 2010.

"Will be Working to call the shots, since it only works that way," Johnson told BallerAlert last week. "Everybody has to be on the same page right now. What we should be concerned about is not just about what is right now, but how it will affect the future of this Lakers team."

Johnson and Bryant each won five championship rings during their separate careers with the Lakers, whose fortunes have slumped to the ground in recent seasons.