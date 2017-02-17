You Wana Buy Nokia 6 In India? Here's The Catch

Nokia 6 is yet to be launched in India and buyer are very much excited to take the new flagship of Nokia in their hands, the phone has been listed via a third-party online retailer. The much awaited and hyped smartphone can be purchased through eBay India for a price of Rs 32,440. The listing on the auction site clearly says that the mobile will be available after 25 days in the country. The seller claims that the phone is original and has been imported from abroad.

According to IndianExpress, Nokia has a recall value among the phone brands and when a smartphone is highly anticipated, then it's not surprising to see the listing of the phone on eBay. Nokia plans to release the phone in India soon, however, the official announcement isn't far away. HMD global the company that's got exclusive right to use the brand name on mobile phones and tablets globally is likely to announce the variant of Nokia 6 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month.

As per Cote-Ivoire Nokia 6 will come with a 5.5-inches Full HD display, and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage memory, and can be expanded via microSD card. As far as camera's concern the device will sport a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front facing shooter, the device will be backed with a 3,000 mAh battery. Reports say that this phone are a big hit in Chines market.

The mid-range device has gone on sale and everytime the device is made available, it went out of stock with a couple of minutes. Due to the phone's high demand, the company has said that it can't keep up with the demand. In China, Nokia 6 sells for CNY 1,699 (or approx Rs 17,000).

HMD Global will be holding their press event in Barcelona on February 26 where fans can likely to see the global launch of Nokia 6. Other than Nokia 6, the company is expected to launch three more phones - Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and a reincarnated version of Nokia 3300.