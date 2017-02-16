NBA News: Carmelo Anthony To Replace Kevin Love In The All-Star Game

Just two days after intervening in the Charles Oakley case in Madison Square Garden, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has recently involved himself in some happier news for the New York Knicks faithful on Wednesday, naming Carmelo Anthony to this upcoming Sunday's All-Star Game. The veteran forward will be replacing Cavs forward Kevin Love, who is set to miss the next six weeks after knee surgery, as a reserve for the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

Currently, in his 14th season, Carmelo Anthony has now been named to 10 All-star teams. The 32-year-old is currently averaging 23.2 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game and 2.9 assists per game, with a 19.2 player efficiency rating for the Knicks, a team that is currently in the 12th place in the Easter Conference with a 23-33 record.

The Washington Post reported that Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside was a close second to be rewarded with the position as Love's replacement. Other Eastern Conference players who have been widely regarded as deserving of a spot in the exhibition game would include Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard.

Right before the whole Charles Oakley situation, Anthony has been involved in the Knicks' biggest ongoing dilemma, in which he has been widely shopped and is currently on the trading block, despite his contract having a no-trade clause. Anthony was even reportedly offered in exchange for Love last month, but the Cavaliers front office told Knicks President Phil Jackson that Cleveland is not in any way interested in such an exchange.

According to NBA.com, Anthony is in his sixth full season with the New York Knicks after arriving in a February 2011 trade from the Denver Nuggets, with whom he started his career as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft. He has recently moved past Charles Barkley into 25th on the NBA's all-time scoring list, along with making his eighth straight all-star appearance.